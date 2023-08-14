News

Ashnikko shares new video for latest track Cheerleader’

The single is the latest instalment of her forthcoming debut album, WEEDKILLER’.

Ashnikko shares latest track, ‘Cheerleader’

14th August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Ashnikko, News, Listen, , Watch

Cheerleader’ is the newest single from the inimitable Ashnikko, and exposes the ridiculousness of modern beauty standards by juxtaposing stereotypical conceptions of a cheerleader — pretty, popular, picture-perfect — with bloody, violent imagery. Now, after sharing the track itself last month, Ashnikko’s now offered up a ritualistic video to go with it.

Speaking about the music video — which comes directed by Joanna Nordahl and sees the rapper take centre stage as the head cheerleader of a cultish troupe — Ashnikko says: If youth and beauty are the currency, I will pay it in full until I am a withered husk decomposing on the moss and going back to mother earth. The beast looms in my periphery, constantly gazing and assessing as perform for him, hoping I am good enough!”

Ashnikko will be heading out on a world tour later this year to celebrate the release of WEEDKILLER’, which arrives on 25th August. Check out the dates of her UK and EU shows below, and get tickets here.

NOVEMBER
19 Copenhagen, Vega
21 Warsaw, Progresja
22 Berlin, Huxleys
24 Paris, Elysee Montmartre
25 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
26 Amsterdam, Melkweg
30 London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER
01 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
03 Birmingham, O2 Institute
05 Nottingham, Rock City
06 Glasgow, O2 Academy
08 Leeds, O2 Academy
09 Bristol, Marble Factory
11 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Check out the video for Cheerleader’ below.

Tags: Ashnikko, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Sufjan Stevens announces new album ‘Javelin’

Sufjan Stevens announces new album Javelin’

James Acaster’s Temps announces ‘AFTER PARTY’ EP

James Acasters Temps announces AFTER PARTY’ EP

Turnstile join forces with BADBADNOTGOOD for new ‘New Heart Designs’ EP

Turnstile join forces with BADBADNOTGOOD for new New Heart Designs’ EP

Chappell Roan shares new track ‘HOT TO GO!’

Chappell Roan shares new track HOT TO GO!’

Jazmin Bean offers up new track ‘Favourite Toy’

Jazmin Bean offers up new track Favourite Toy’

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY