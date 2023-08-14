Ashnikko shares new video for latest track Cheerleader’

‘Cheerleader’ is the newest single from the inimitable Ashnikko, and exposes the ridiculousness of modern beauty standards by juxtaposing stereotypical conceptions of a cheerleader — pretty, popular, picture-perfect — with bloody, violent imagery. Now, after sharing the track itself last month, Ashnikko’s now offered up a ritualistic video to go with it.

Speaking about the music video — which comes directed by Joanna Nordahl and sees the rapper take centre stage as the head cheerleader of a cultish troupe — Ashnikko says: ​“If youth and beauty are the currency, I will pay it in full until I am a withered husk decomposing on the moss and going back to mother earth. The beast looms in my periphery, constantly gazing and assessing as perform for him, hoping I am good enough!”



Ashnikko will be heading out on a world tour later this year to celebrate the release of ​‘WEEDKILLER’, which arrives on 25th August. Check out the dates of her UK and EU shows below, and get tickets here.

NOVEMBER

19 Copenhagen, Vega

21 Warsaw, Progresja

22 Berlin, Huxleys

24 Paris, Elysee Montmartre

25 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

26 Amsterdam, Melkweg

30 London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER

01 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

03 Birmingham, O2 Institute

05 Nottingham, Rock City

06 Glasgow, O2 Academy

08 Leeds, O2 Academy

09 Bristol, Marble Factory

11 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Check out the video for ​‘Cheerleader’ below.