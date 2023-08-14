News
Ashnikko shares new video for latest track ‘Cheerleader’
The single is the latest instalment of her forthcoming debut album, ‘WEEDKILLER’.
‘Cheerleader’ is the newest single from the inimitable Ashnikko, and exposes the ridiculousness of modern beauty standards by juxtaposing stereotypical conceptions of a cheerleader — pretty, popular, picture-perfect — with bloody, violent imagery. Now, after sharing the track itself last month, Ashnikko’s now offered up a ritualistic video to go with it.
Speaking about the music video — which comes directed by Joanna Nordahl and sees the rapper take centre stage as the head cheerleader of a cultish troupe — Ashnikko says: “If youth and beauty are the currency, I will pay it in full until I am a withered husk decomposing on the moss and going back to mother earth. The beast looms in my periphery, constantly gazing and assessing as perform for him, hoping I am good enough!”
Ashnikko will be heading out on a world tour later this year to celebrate the release of ‘WEEDKILLER’, which arrives on 25th August. Check out the dates of her UK and EU shows below, and get tickets here.
NOVEMBER
19 Copenhagen, Vega
21 Warsaw, Progresja
22 Berlin, Huxleys
24 Paris, Elysee Montmartre
25 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
26 Amsterdam, Melkweg
30 London, Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER
01 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
03 Birmingham, O2 Institute
05 Nottingham, Rock City
06 Glasgow, O2 Academy
08 Leeds, O2 Academy
09 Bristol, Marble Factory
11 Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
Check out the video for ‘Cheerleader’ below.
