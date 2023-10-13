When the now-23-year-old was on the receiving end of these big proclamations, she was only two EPs (2020’s ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ and its 2021 follow-up, ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’) into her career. Although she describes such early recognition as “the most incredible, so sick” confidence-booster, once the novelty of it all wore off, confusion and overthinking set in. With the world watching, the pressure was now on for the singer to live up to the grandiose labels that had been thrust upon her. “I was like, ‘Oh my god’,” she remembers. “‘I actually have to deliver something that’s groundbreaking and amazing’.”

From the outside looking in, Holly has taken her time since this starry period to slowly work on her debut album, ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’. But, she says, she did initially try to rush it out as a response to the hype around her, attempting to shape the release into the kind that she thought was expected. “I felt like I had to match or top what I’d released before, and I felt quite a lot of pressure to write more bangers,” she explains. “I went through a bit of a really-not-great phase, and the songs I was coming out with were just really not making me very happy, and they just weren’t me. If I’m writing about things I genuinely care about – and not fabricated, crazy love stories that didn’t really happen – then it’s going to be more authentic.”

And so, realising that going full-on banger mode didn’t suit her, she reverted to doing what she’s always done: writing songs that she likens to “diary entries about my life”, with her quiet-but-incisive way of capturing specific moments at the fore. Take ‘Elvis Impersonators’, in which she describes missing another sister on the other side of the world, or the longing ‘Superbloodmoon’, where she asks if a lover is looking at the same sky. It was an endpoint that took a while to reach (“Most of the time [in my life], there’s not that much going on,” she laughs. “I don’t have that much drama in my life to be writing songs like that”), but eventually, she began to trust herself and follow what came naturally. “I think that’s what the album is now to me,” she nods. “I’m really proud of it and I feel like it’s stayed true to what I wanted to make. It’s my favourite music I’ve made so far because of that – I’m sharing way too much as usual and showing different sides of me.”

With a little bit more hindsight, Holly has taken some lessons from this period too. “Don’t let the pressure change your process – people like what you’re doing already,” she says of the advice she’d pass on to the next wave of artists in the same situation. “Don’t let it change you or make you feel like you have to do anything extra than what you’re doing. Just stick to what you’re good at, trust yourself and try not to let external pressures stop you from loving making music.”

