Holly Humberstone announces ‘Work In Progress’ EP

Only a few months after releasing her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, Holly Humberstone is back with news that she’ll be sharing a new EP, entitled ‘Work In Progress’, on 15th March.

Speaking about the four track project, Holly has commented: “Every song starts as a work in progress. Some stay as demos and ideas, others find new life with more production. But these songs were demos I couldn’t leave behind. I went back through the archives and discovered these lost older versions of myself mixed up with the present version of me. I wanted to release them this year - as I start touring again and since the release of my debut album - as a work in progress for my fans.

“I’m very much a work in progress, and I think this body of work feels impulsive and more like a stream of consciousness to me. I wrote ‘Dive’ a few years ago as a kind of warning to a guy to not get involved with me. I was worried I’d hurt him. Whenever I think about the highs and lows of past and present relationships, it reminds me that life will always be evolving and changing in ways that I can’t predict, and I think that’s ok!”

You can find out the track titles included on ‘Work In Progress’ and listen to ‘Dive’ (the first to be shared from the EP, which is out today) below.

