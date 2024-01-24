Bombay Bicycle Club, Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and more confirmed for Tramlines 2024

Via Hillsborough, please! Sheffield’s big weekender Tramlines Festival is back for 2024, bringing a whole host of indie darlings to the Steel City this July. Heading up this first line-up drop are Paolo Nutuni, Jamie T, and Snow Patrol, while festival mainstays Bombay Bicycle Club will also be bringing their acclaimed recent LP ‘My Big Day’ to the main stage of Hillsborough Park.

Elsewhere, there’s a healthy mix of on-the-rise acts - Yard Act, Holly Humberstone, and Willie J Healey, to name a few - and household names (Human League and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, anyone?) ready to bring the party up North. The Magic Gang will be there to bid farewell (sob), but crowds can also expect to say hello to who might just be their next favourite band: Anthony Szmierek, Sprints, flowerovlove, Coach Party - we’re looking at you.

Tramlines 2024 is set to take place from 26th - 28th July 2024. Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday 25th January (tomorrow!) at 12:00pm, while remaining tickets will be put on general sale from 12:00pm on Friday 26th January. You can sign up for presale access online here.

Check out the full first wave of artists below: