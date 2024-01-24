Festivals

Jamie T, Snow Patrol, Holly Humberstone & more to play Y Not Festival 2024

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Kaiser Chiefs, Pale Waves and loads more will play the Derbyshire event this summer.

Photo: Helen Messenger

24th January 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Y Not Festival is set to return this summer with one of the biggest line-ups yet: they’ll be playing host to the likes of Jamie T, Snow Patrol, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and Kaiser Chiefs, who’ll be headlining this year’s edition.

Elsewhere on this year’s bill, Holly Humberstone will be offering up slices of her 2023 debut ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, Declan McKenna will be ushering in his latest era, with new album ‘Whatever Happened To The Beach?’, and The Vaccines will be bringing the hits, along with cuts from their newest, ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’.

Other acts set to play at this year’s edition of the fest - which takes place at Pikehall in Derbyshire from 2nd to 4th August - include Pale Waves, Bob Vylan, Katy B, Yard Act, Black Honey, 86TVs and English Teacher, and tons more incredible artists.

Pre-sale for this year’s festival is set to kick off tomorrow (Thursday 25th January) at 6pm before tickets go on general sale the following morning, at 10am on Friday (26th January).

You can find out more info here, and check out the line-up poster below.

