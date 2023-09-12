In The Studio With... Marika Hackman

There’s nothing like a prolonged period of anxious self-reflection to really kill your lyrical boner. When Marika Hackman released third LP ‘Any Human Friend’ back in 2019, she ushered in an era of overt and proudly vocal sexuality; one that found her “kissing and fucking” her way through a record full of thirsty missives and equally direct, guitar-centric hooks, held together by an aesthetic of power suits and dominant energy. “I wasn’t running around with my hand down my pants for two years,” she laughs now, sat in a London Fields cafe, a stone’s throw from the studio where she’s spent much of the last year. “But I was obviously just feeling super bold, and in touch with myself and free.”

She was somewhat lucky with the timing of the release; by March 2020, Hackman had already finished the bulk of her planned touring schedule, including a headline at Kentish Town Forum - her biggest hometown show to date. But though logistically she was in the clear, the following years affected her in their own way. Taking her first real break since she first began nearly a decade ago, she jokes that she “didn’t lose much from that campaign, but then I did lose my ability to write music”. “So that set me back a bit,” she adds, in a deadpan.

During lockdown, she spent a lot of time at her parents’ house in the Hampshire countryside. She paused and sat with “the private side of [herself]”. As a stopgap to maintain a sense of creativity, she set about recording 2020’s ‘Covers’ release - ten re-imaginings of tracks from artists as wildly diverse as Grimes, Elliott Smith and Beyoncé. She credits the process - of getting to “the guts” of the songs and allowing herself to experiment with production without the need to purge herself of her own thoughts immediately - as slowly easing her back into the game. “Moving on from that,” she nods, “I managed to sit down and be a bit more disciplined and make a start.”

Naturally by this point, however, it was not the horny, hyper-bold narrator of ‘Any Human Friend’ that was returning to the table. She speaks of the childhood nostalgia that came from spending an extended period of time at home, and how she began to see it as directly at odds with much of her adult experience. “I have chronic anxiety and, because I didn’t have it as a kid, I very much see my childhood as this quiet, pastoral scene and then my late teens into adulthood as this gnawing, industrial, monstrous thing,” she begins.

And so, beginning work on LP4, the idea of these two extremes began to translate their way in sonically. “I knew when I was some way through the process that I wanted it to feel really raw but cinematic at the same time. I wanted to get this rub of industrial sound as well as something really organic,” she continues. “That rub, it’s also maybe a symbol for the rub between childhood and adulthood and the way you can get quite heavily launched into adulthood. It’s a lot, whereas there’s something so sun-dappled about being a kid…”

