News

Marika Hackman is back with new single, ‘No Caffeine

The track is her first new music in four years.

Marika Hackman is back with new single, ‘No Caffeine’
Photo: Steve Gullick

7th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Marika Hackman, News, Listen

Having recently signed to Chrysalis Records, Marika Hackman has returned with her latest track, ‘No Caffeine’. With driving percussion and sonic shifts reflecting the nature of a forthcoming panic attack, the song’s lyrics act as “a list of what to do to avoid having a panic attack”. (“Occupy your mind / Don’t stay home / Talk to all your friends, but don’t look at your phone / Scream into a bag / Try to turn your brain off”).

Accompanied by a video that also echoes the world-spinning, dizzying experience of anxiety, ‘No Caffeine’ is Marika’s first new music since the release of 2019’s ‘Any Human Friend’ (aside from her 2020 ‘Covers’ LP). The single sees her play every instrument on the track besides the brass and strings, and promises the beginning of Marika’s next musical phase.

Watch the video for ‘No Caffeine’ below.

Tags: Marika Hackman, News, Listen

Latest News

Tkay Maidza drops confident new single ‘WUACV’

Tkay Maidza drops confident new single WUACV

Blondshell announces deluxe edition of debut album

Blondshell announces deluxe edition of debut album

SIPHO. releases another album teaser, ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)’

SIPHO. releases another album teaser, Lock It In (No Regrets)

The Rolling Stones announce new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ during press conference at Hackney Empire

The Rolling Stones announce new album Hackney Diamonds’ during press conference at Hackney Empire

Christine and the Queens debut new video for ‘Marvin descending’

Christine and the Queens debut new video for Marvin descending

Read More

Interview

Cover Girl: Marika Hackman

Cover Girl: Marika Hackman

Marika Hackman spent the strange summer recording takes on Beyoncé, Radiohead and some of music’s biggest stars. “It gave me a big sense of relief,” she explains of her new ‘Covers’ LP.

11th November 2020, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY