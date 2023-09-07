News
Marika Hackman is back with new single, ‘No Caffeine’
The track is her first new music in four years.
Having recently signed to Chrysalis Records, Marika Hackman has returned with her latest track, ‘No Caffeine’. With driving percussion and sonic shifts reflecting the nature of a forthcoming panic attack, the song’s lyrics act as “a list of what to do to avoid having a panic attack”. (“Occupy your mind / Don’t stay home / Talk to all your friends, but don’t look at your phone / Scream into a bag / Try to turn your brain off”).
Accompanied by a video that also echoes the world-spinning, dizzying experience of anxiety, ‘No Caffeine’ is Marika’s first new music since the release of 2019’s ‘Any Human Friend’ (aside from her 2020 ‘Covers’ LP). The single sees her play every instrument on the track besides the brass and strings, and promises the beginning of Marika’s next musical phase.
Watch the video for ‘No Caffeine’ below.
