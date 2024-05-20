Hey Orla! It looks like it’s been a very busy twelve months for you - not least because you introduced the world to FIZZ. What was it like to work on a project with three of your best friends?

Learning to be in a band was a totally different experience for me! I feel like the whole thing was an absolute masterclass in communication. Coming out the other side of that campaign, my communication style in all areas of my life has been completely refined. Basically, I’m more blunt now. I think I have a tendency to be a little bit of a ‘no worries if not’ girly, which started to work against me as we navigated the band workload - I was padding everything with all this extra fluff. Whereas now, I’m really noticing that I’m just more explicit and to the point, which I’m really grateful for.

And props to the others - it's amazing to me that we've come out the other side of it closer than ever. I'm so grateful for the experience; it was very wholesome.

How did you find the process of making and touring [FIZZ’s debut album] ‘The Secret To Life’ compared with your solo work?

Completely different - I made ‘Woman On The Internet’ in lockdown, so it was very careful and slow and controlled as a process. It was a very solo endeavour; I was in my little studio just tinkering constantly, going down a lot of rabbit holes (in quite a fun way). I’m very involved in the production of my music, so it allowed me loads of time and space to become better at that. I was just completely following my own nose the whole time, which I really enjoyed.

Whereas with FIZZ, the process of actually making the music was very quick - we wrote and recorded the final versions of the songs pretty much at the same time. There was no separation between demoing and recording; the vocals you hear on ‘The Secret To Life’ are something like the third time we’ve sung the song, ever. With other people, if you don’t know where to take a song, you can sort of pass it around like a hot potato, and there’s enough collective energy to see it through really fast.

Making the album that I’m about to put out was almost like a perfect middle ground. I tried to learn from the FIZZ process to not tinker too much, or to know when to use the first version of the vocal, because sometimes there’s just something a bit magic about the naivety of how you sing [a track] the first time. So yeah, I tried to overthink a little bit less.

Tell us about your year so far - have you been shifting out of FIZZ mode, and into OG Album Two mode?

Exactly! We did the FIZZ tour in February and March, then I jumped straight back into getting my album finished and mastered. I’ve just been learning to make my own decisions again; I’m so used to everything going to a vote or a discussion, there were a few times when I was signing off the new mixes where I’d go ‘okay, this is good’ and look around to be like ‘what do you guys think?’. Then I’d realise ‘oookay, it’s just me! Let’s do it!’ So it’s just been a case of getting out of the habit of that constant dialogue, but I’ve also really enjoyed the control - that’s something I probably took for granted before FIZZ.