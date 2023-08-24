Orla Gartland shares new video for latest single ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever

As well as releasing tracks with cult new supergroup FIZZ, Orla Gartland has returned as a solo artist with her latest offering, ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’. Her first single since her 2021 top ten debut album ‘Woman On The Internet’, it’s a dual-sided love song exploring the complexity and confusion of falling for someone. Commenting on the emotions behind the track, Orla says: “ This song is about being in love and split down the middle by it - on one side excited and energised, the other side cynical and withheld.”

Continuing, she explains how ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’ was written with collaborator Tom Stafford and her friend, housemate, and fellow musician Lauren Aquilina. “Lauren and I live together and have been friends for 10+ years, since we were both tiny baby popstars. We had never written together up until this point - I’m such a fan of Lauren’s songwriting that I’d always been too nervous to ask - but it finally happened and unsurprisingly it was so fun and felt almost effortless to write with someone who knows me so well.”

Orla has also shared a new video to accompany the track, which features on the soundtrack of the second season of Netflix’s Heartstopper. Of the video, she has commented: “[It] was shot and edited by Alex Evans (FlowerUp) - it was our first time working together and I absolutely loved it. We conceptualised the video together, assembles a small dream team and got to work. The track has gone nuts since its appearance in Heartstopper series two and I can’t wait to put this video up and give everyone more of the story behind the song.” Watch the official video for ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’ below.

