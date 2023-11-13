With every new Sleater-Kinney record, we learn a little more about the relationship between Carrie and Corin; one that dates back more than 30 years and constitutes the creative axis around which the band revolves. On ‘Little Rope’, this may be truer than ever. Corin has spoken about early reservations around some of the album’s songs feeling too open, too nakedly emotional, yet as work on the release progressed, it was Brownstein who helped bring her bandmate to a place where she was comfortable with the album’s rawness.

“‘Say It Like You Mean It’ is not a typical Sleater-Kinney song. It’s almost like a ballad, and there was an ongoing conversation where I was asking, ‘Is this too vulnerable?’” Corin explains. “‘Am I comfortable with what we’re saying here?’ And it took Carrie’s encouragement to coax the specific kind of performance out of me that I was happy with. I don’t take for granted having the ability to make music with such a talented person, and as we’ve gotten older, we’re more aware of how special that is and how fragile it can be, too. We’re more protective than ever of that relationship, and of the band.”

As much as the intensity of the pair’s relationship has informed their records over the years, their ability to refract the world around them through their own lyrical prism has been a key part of their identity, too. From the band’s riot grrrl-adjacent debut in 1994 through to the post-9/11 tension that hung over ‘One Beat’ and the rejection of the political status quo encapsulated in both the songs and the title of ‘The Center Won’t Hold’, Sleater-Kinney have always been adept at staring society head-on. There are flickers of it, too, on ‘Little Rope’, especially in the subtle chaos of lead single ‘Hell’.

“Being a writer, having an emotional response to the world around you just becomes a part of your work,” Corin reasons. “Just being human in the world, and especially in our country, there’s a process of reflection that happens that connects to the social and political climate you’re in, whatever it might be at the time. Part of being a writer, to me, has always been holding up a mirror to some of that.”

As the band gear up to take ‘Little Rope’ around the world in 2024, Carrie, too, understands more keenly than ever the importance of having Sleater-Kinney available to her as an expressive outlet. “What we’ve been through over the past year, it raised the stakes, which is something you can’t do on purpose,” she says. “You can’t manufacture that. And music, and art, they do take on a different form when the stakes are high. All of these songs ended up thrust into a new environment and kind of stuffed into a cannon. And you can look at that cannon as weaponry, or you can look at it as something that’s ready to burst into a really lovely form.”

