Sleater-Kinney preview new album with ‘Untidy Creature’
The latest track to come from the duo’s new album comes accompanied by a (literally) breathtaking new video.
Alt-rock icons Sleater-Kinney have shared the final preview of their forthcoming new album in the form of ‘Untidy Creature’.
The track gets taken from the duo’s eleventh album ‘Little Rope’, which is due for release later this month, on 19th January via Loma Vista, and comes accompanied by a breathtaking (and we mean that literally) new video, starring Australian freediver Amber Bourke. This latest track follows previous releases ‘Hell’ and ‘Say It Like You Mean It’.
“‘Untidy Creature’ was the first song we wrote for Little Rope, although we didn’t know it at the time,” the band explain, of the track itself. “We weren’t certain we were even working on another record. We also worried it had come too easy, the song featured two elements that come very naturally to Sleater-Kinney: a big guitar riff, an even bigger vocal. But as the year wore on, and our choices and bodily autonomy shrank, our feeling about the song changed. It became a gift, somewhere to put our darkest fears, and our deepest hopes. We sometimes feel trapped or angry, and yet still we breathe.”
Offering up an insight into the video - which is directed by Nick Pollet - the duo have said, “we wanted imagery that spoke to the themes which permeate ‘Little Rope’: uncertainty, restlessness, urgency, all of the in-between and discomfiting states with which we’re forced to reckon. So, we came up with the idea of a woman holding her breath in a bathtub for the duration of the song, unsure of her motivations, not knowing whether she’s seeking escape, disappearance, absolution, or simply a moment of quiet and reprieve. We love the tension created by an act that defies both custom and comfort.”
Watch the video below.
To mark the album’s release, the duo will be embarking on an extensive US tour in the new year, for which tickets are on sale now. Check out the dates below.
FEBRUARY 2024
28 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
29 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
MARCH 2024
01 Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre
02 Albuquerque, NM, El Rey Theater
04 Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom
05 Dallas, TX, Studio at the Factory
06 Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08 New Orleans, LA, Joy Theater
09 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
11 Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
12 Washington, DC, The Anthem
13 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
14 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
16 New York, NY, Racket (sold out)
17 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club (sold out)
18 Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts (sold out)
20 Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
21 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
22 Madison, WI, The Sylvee
23 St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre
25 Kansas City, MO, The Truman
26 Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
28 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
29 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco
30 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
31 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
APRIL 2024
02 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
03 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
04 Vancouver, BC, The Vogue
05 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom (Sold out)
