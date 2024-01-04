Sleater-Kinney preview new album with ‘Untidy Creature’

Alt-rock icons Sleater-Kinney have shared the final preview of their forthcoming new album in the form of ‘Untidy Creature’.

The track gets taken from the duo’s eleventh album ‘Little Rope’, which is due for release later this month, on 19th January via Loma Vista, and comes accompanied by a breathtaking (and we mean that literally) new video, starring Australian freediver Amber Bourke. This latest track follows previous releases ‘Hell’ and ‘Say It Like You Mean It’.

“‘Untidy Creature’ was the first song we wrote for Little Rope, although we didn’t know it at the time,” the band explain, of the track itself. “We weren’t certain we were even working on another record. We also worried it had come too easy, the song featured two elements that come very naturally to Sleater-Kinney: a big guitar riff, an even bigger vocal. But as the year wore on, and our choices and bodily autonomy shrank, our feeling about the song changed. It became a gift, somewhere to put our darkest fears, and our deepest hopes. We sometimes feel trapped or angry, and yet still we breathe.”

Offering up an insight into the video - which is directed by Nick Pollet - the duo have said, “we wanted imagery that spoke to the themes which permeate ‘Little Rope’: uncertainty, restlessness, urgency, all of the in-between and discomfiting states with which we’re forced to reckon. So, we came up with the idea of a woman holding her breath in a bathtub for the duration of the song, unsure of her motivations, not knowing whether she’s seeking escape, disappearance, absolution, or simply a moment of quiet and reprieve. We love the tension created by an act that defies both custom and comfort.”



Watch the video below.

