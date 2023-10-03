News
Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album ‘Little Rope’
The news comes accompanied by raw lead single ‘Hell’.
Arriving on 19th January 2024, ‘Little Rope’ is the newly-announced forthcoming album from alt-rock legends Sleater-Kinney (the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Path Of Wellness’). Spanning 10 tracks, ‘Little Rope’ is a complex, deeply emotional exploration of global crisis and personal tragedy, partly written in the wake of the death of Carrie Brownstein’s parents.
The band have teased the project today by releasing a new single - ‘Hell’ - and an accompanying video, directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July. You can watch that below, as well as checking out the dates of Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming extensive U.S. tour (tickets on sale this Friday 6th October here).
FEBRUARY 2024
28 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
29 Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
MARCH 2024
01 Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre
02 Albuquerque, NM, El Rey Theater
04 Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom
05 Dallas, TX, Studio at the Factory
06 Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08 New Orleans, LA, Joy Theater
09 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
11 Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
12 Washington, DC, The Anthem
13 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
14 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
16 New York, NY, Racket
17 Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
18 Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts
20 Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
21 Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
22 Madison, WI, The Sylvee
23 St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre
25 Kansas City, MO, The Truman
26 Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
28 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
29 Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco
30 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
31 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
APRIL 2024
02 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
03 Seattle, WA, The Showbox
04 Vancouver, BC, The Vogue
05 Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
