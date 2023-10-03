Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album ‘Little Rope

Arriving on 19th January 2024, ‘Little Rope’ is the newly-announced forthcoming album from alt-rock legends Sleater-Kinney (the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Path Of Wellness’). Spanning 10 tracks, ‘Little Rope’ is a complex, deeply emotional exploration of global crisis and personal tragedy, partly written in the wake of the death of Carrie Brownstein’s parents.

The band have teased the project today by releasing a new single - ‘Hell’ - and an accompanying video, directed by Ashley Connor and starring Miranda July. You can watch that below, as well as checking out the dates of Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming extensive U.S. tour (tickets on sale this Friday 6th October here).

