Hello Sophie! You recently played a series of stripped back solo shows in the US during which you were debuting some new material; how did they go?

The shows in the US were really fun! It felt very special to be able to play new music for people in that context. I used to play all my shows alone back when I started and I could play new songs whenever I wrote them. It was all just really natural.

Was there a particular reason you decided to pursue that kind of performance? What do you think you took away from the shows?

The songs I’ve written over the past couple of years are all very personal. I wanted the first listen of these songs to feel like the demos - straightforward and raw. I think it was also a great way to connect with fans and share something a little early. Playing shows that way was honestly really refreshing and it just made me excited to share new music.

It's been two years since the release of your third album ‘Sometimes, Forever’; how do you feel about the record now, with a bit of distance from it?

The closest I feel to a song or album is before it even comes out. I think I’ve changed a lot since my last record, but I also still feel really proud of ‘Sometimes, Forever’. I was always really happy with my writing and the production on that.

Most recently, you shared your new track ‘Lost’; can you tell us a little more about how that song came to life? Do you think it’ll be symbolic of where you go next?

‘Lost’ is a song that just kind of came out of me. It’s really inspiring when something feels true to you but also fresh. The production is definitely more like the rest of the music I’ve been working on.