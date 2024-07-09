Festivals Soccer Mommy: “The songs I’ve written over the past couple of years are all very personal”
Ahead of her set at this week’s Mad Cool Festival, we speak to Sophie Allison about stripping things back and the start of her next musical chapter.
One of Spain’s hottest events - both in stature and actual temperature, with the city expected to reach a sweltering 36 degrees this month - this year’s Mad Cool is set to be another big one: not only will there be huge performances from festival titans such as The Killers, Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam and Bring Me The Horizon, but the rest of the bill is equally as buzzy, with ace acts such as Ashnikko, Janelle Monáe, Jessie Ware and Nia Archives all bringing the party to the Villaverde district, too. That’s not even taking into account what’s sure to be an iconic performance from Avril Lavigne, fresh from her packed out set at Glasto last month.
Another brilliant artist making the trip to Spain for the occasion is Sophie Allison’s Soccer Mommy. Fresh from a series of shows in the UK - including sets at Glastonbury and Outbreak - and with her latest track ‘Lost’ now out in the world, we caught up with the singer ahead of her set…
Hello Sophie! You recently played a series of stripped back solo shows in the US during which you were debuting some new material; how did they go?
The shows in the US were really fun! It felt very special to be able to play new music for people in that context. I used to play all my shows alone back when I started and I could play new songs whenever I wrote them. It was all just really natural.
Was there a particular reason you decided to pursue that kind of performance? What do you think you took away from the shows?
The songs I’ve written over the past couple of years are all very personal. I wanted the first listen of these songs to feel like the demos - straightforward and raw. I think it was also a great way to connect with fans and share something a little early. Playing shows that way was honestly really refreshing and it just made me excited to share new music.
It's been two years since the release of your third album ‘Sometimes, Forever’; how do you feel about the record now, with a bit of distance from it?
The closest I feel to a song or album is before it even comes out. I think I’ve changed a lot since my last record, but I also still feel really proud of ‘Sometimes, Forever’. I was always really happy with my writing and the production on that.
Most recently, you shared your new track ‘Lost’; can you tell us a little more about how that song came to life? Do you think it’ll be symbolic of where you go next?
‘Lost’ is a song that just kind of came out of me. It’s really inspiring when something feels true to you but also fresh. The production is definitely more like the rest of the music I’ve been working on.
You’ve had a busy few weeks! You played at both Glastonbury and Outbreak festivals recently - two very different events! How did your sets go and how did you find the experience?
Definitely a hectic weekend! I was very, very jet-lagged but I still had a good time. I always prefer real shows to a festival, you just get more time to get comfortable and make things how you want them.
How do you approach moving away from a much more intimate show, such as your recent US dates, towards a much larger scale festival stage?
A solo performance and a big festival show feel totally different. I don’t think there’s really any cross over with how I want to present things. I play songs differently when I do them solo vs with a band, so I had to kind of prepare a bit for those solo shows. I also had to learn a lot of old material for those.
You’ve also got a few more festival appearances coming up, including a slot at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival. Have you been able to play in Spain much more before, and if so, do you have any standout memories?
I haven’t gotten to play in Spain much at all! I did Primavera in Barcelona a few years ago and it was so much fun. We got to check out the city and the fest a little bit which was great.
Is there anyone else on the bill you’re excited to watch, and do you have anything special up your sleeve for people who come check out your set?
I’m hoping I get to see Garbage, Sexyy Red and Dua Lipa would be fun too! I’m planning on playing some stuff from all three of my records and maybe my new single as well.
'Lost' is out now via Loma Vista Recordings.
Soccer Mommy plays Mad Cool (10th-13th July), where DIY is an official media partner. Tickets are on sale now. Visit diymag.com/festivals for more information.
Read More
Soccer Mommy announces ‘Karaoke Night’ EP
The project will feature covers of songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement, Sheryl Crow and more.
23rd August 2023, 10:48am
Soccer Mommy releases ‘Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)’
The one-day event takes place at the seaside town’s Dreamland venue.
28th October 2022, 12:00am
Soccer Mommy - Sometimes, Forever
4 Stars
She veers from one sonic pole to another in thrilling fashion.
24th June 2022, 12:00am
No Small Feelings: Soccer Mommy
On new album "Sometimes, Forever', Soccer Mommy is leaning into the darkness and the light in equal measure.
20th June 2022, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!