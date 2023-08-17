News
100 gecs, Doechii and more for 2023 Dia De Los Deftones
The rock giants’ annual event will take place in San Diego in November.
Deftones have announced the lineup for this year’s Dia De Los Deftones.
The annual event — which this year takes place on 4th November at San Diego’s Petco Park — will host 100 gecs, Doechii, Knocked Loose, Pinback, Pieri, Rile and Capra.
Last year’s featured performances from Turnstile and Phantogram among others.
Deftones — White Pony (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) 4LP Boxset
£50
Deftones — White Pony (20th Anniversary Deluxe Limited Edition) 4LP (w/Art Print) + 2CD
£64
Deftones — White Pony (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) 2CD Deluxe CD
£16
Deftones — Ohms CD
£10
