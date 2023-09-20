News
Doechii shares new track ‘Pacer’
She’s set to support Doja Cat on a string of North American dates later this year.
Having previewed it during her performance at Coachella back in April, Tampa’s Doechii - who we named part of DIY’s Class of 2023 - has now dropped ‘Pacer’, a maximalist, confident new cut. It follows her recent singles ‘What Is It (Block Boy)’, ‘Universal Swamp Anthem’, and ‘Booty Drop’, and lands just ahead of her stint supporting Doja Cat on the road this autumn.
Watch the official video for ‘Pacer’ and check out Doechii’s upcoming live shows (as part of Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour) below:
OCTOBER
31 San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
NOVEMBER
02 Los Angeles, CA, Crypto Arena
03 Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
05 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
06 Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
08 Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
10 Denver, CO, Ball Arena
13 Austin, TX, Moody Center
15 Houston, TX, Toyota Center
16 Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
19 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
24 Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
