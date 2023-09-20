Doechii shares new track ‘Pacer

Having previewed it during her performance at Coachella back in April, Tampa’s Doechii - who we named part of DIY’s Class of 2023 - has now dropped ‘Pacer’, a maximalist, confident new cut. It follows her recent singles ‘What Is It (Block Boy)’, ‘Universal Swamp Anthem’, and ‘Booty Drop’, and lands just ahead of her stint supporting Doja Cat on the road this autumn.

Watch the official video for ‘Pacer’ and check out Doechii’s upcoming live shows (as part of Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour) below:

OCTOBER

31 San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

NOVEMBER

02 Los Angeles, CA, Crypto Arena

03 Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

05 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

06 Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

08 Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

10 Denver, CO, Ball Arena

13 Austin, TX, Moody Center

15 Houston, TX, Toyota Center

16 Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

19 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

24 Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

