Doechii shares new track ‘Pacer

She’s set to support Doja Cat on a string of North American dates later this year.

20th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Having previewed it during her performance at Coachella back in April, Tampa’s Doechii - who we named part of DIY’s Class of 2023 - has now dropped ‘Pacer’, a maximalist, confident new cut. It follows her recent singles ‘What Is It (Block Boy)’, ‘Universal Swamp Anthem’, and ‘Booty Drop’, and lands just ahead of her stint supporting Doja Cat on the road this autumn.

Watch the official video for ‘Pacer’ and check out Doechii’s upcoming live shows (as part of Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour) below:

OCTOBER
31 San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

NOVEMBER
02 Los Angeles, CA, Crypto Arena
03 Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
05 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
06 Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
08 Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
10 Denver, CO, Ball Arena
13 Austin, TX, Moody Center
15 Houston, TX, Toyota Center
16 Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
19 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
24 Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

Interview

Class of 2023: Doechii

Class of 2023: Doechii

Embodying the resilient spirit of the character she created at her lowest ebb, the Florida-born rapper is coming out fighting and ready to take her place at music’s top table.

15th December 2022, 12:00am

