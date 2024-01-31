News
Adele to play four dates at Munich Messe this summer
The open air stadium has been designed specifically for these shows.
Global star Adele has announced that she’ll be heading to Germany this summer to perform a series of special shows in Munich in August, taking to the stage of a purpose-built, 80,000 capacity stadium.
It’ll be the first time she’s played mainland Europe in eight years, and will follow her current Las Vegas residency ‘Weekends With Adele’. Speaking about the event on Instagram, she has said: “A one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer.”
Registration for tickets is open now, and will close at 6:00pm CET on Monday 5th February. Fans will then receive links to purchase tickets on 6th February, with the fan pre-sale opening officially at 10:00am CET on 7th February. Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale at 10:00am CET on Friday 9th February.
You can watch Adele perform ‘Set Fire To The Rain’ live and check out the dates of the upcoming Munich shows below.
AUGUST 2024
02 Munich, Munich Messe
03 Munich, Munich Messe
09 Munich, Munich Messe
10 Munich, Munich Messe
