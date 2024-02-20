News
Adrianne Lenker unveils video for new single ‘Fool’
It’s the third track to be lifted from the Big Thief frontperson’s next solo effort.
Big Thief’s beloved Adrianne Lenker has today shared ‘Fool’, the latest track taken from her forthcoming solo album ‘Bright Future’ (out on 22nd March).
The release follows previous singles ‘Ruined’ and ‘Sadness As A Gift’, and is a paean to uncertainty and indecision; “Just say what it is that you want”, Adrianne sings over folky, finger-picked guitar. It also arrives alongside a personal video directed by her brother Noah Lenker, which sees the artist’s family and their dogs playing in the North American snow.
“I feel like I can hear her laughing and smiling when I listen back to this song. The joy is palpable”, producer Philip Weinrobe has said of the track, which was recorded when “the fireplace was ripping, Oso was barking, and the vibe was just right. After we captured this one I knew we were gonna make a special record.”
Continuing, he has noted: “It’s easy to forget that Adrianne can do unbridled ecstatic happiness just as deftly as every other emotion in the human experience.”
You can check out Adrianne’s extensive tour schedule here, and watch the video for ‘Fool’ below.
