Adrianne Lenker unveils ethereal new single ‘Ruined

We can expect a new album from the singular artist next year, as well a 2024 tour.

Photo: Germaine Dunes

5th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker has today shared ‘Ruined’, a moving new track that acts as an introduction to her highly anticipated next solo album, which she has confirmed will arrive next year. Her latest single sees Adrianne embrace a piano-led melody, and she’s described the song as “a quiet beacon for me. It may contain the essence of the gift of romantic love but it’s mostly about something much bigger.”

Alongside ‘Ruined’, she has also shared an accompanying, suitably autumnal video - directed by her brother Noah Lenker - as well news of a forthcoming UK and EU tour. Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am this Friday (8th December); find out where Adrianne will be stopping off below.

MARCH 2024
21 Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival

APRIL 2024
19 Galway, The Black Box *
20 Kilkenny, St. Canice’s Cathedral *
21 Dublin, Vicar Street *
24 Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket +
25 Manchester, The Hall at Aviva Studios +
27 London, Barbican Centre =
29 Bristol, Bristol Beacon +

MAY 2024
02 Paris, Le Trianon +
03 Brussels, Cirque Royale +
05 Amsterdam, The Concertgebouw =
06 Berlin, Admiralspalast =
07 Hamburg, Kampnagel =
10 Copenhagen, The Royal Danish Academy of Music =
11 Stockholm, Berns =
12 Oslo, Chateau Neuf =

* with Ellie O’Neill
+ with Nick Hakim
= with Twain

