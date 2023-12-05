Adrianne Lenker unveils ethereal new single ‘Ruined

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker has today shared ‘Ruined’, a moving new track that acts as an introduction to her highly anticipated next solo album, which she has confirmed will arrive next year. Her latest single sees Adrianne embrace a piano-led melody, and she’s described the song as “a quiet beacon for me. It may contain the essence of the gift of romantic love but it’s mostly about something much bigger.”

Alongside ‘Ruined’, she has also shared an accompanying, suitably autumnal video - directed by her brother Noah Lenker - as well news of a forthcoming UK and EU tour. Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am this Friday (8th December); find out where Adrianne will be stopping off below.

