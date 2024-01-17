News

Adrianne Lenker confirms next solo LP 'Bright Future'

She’s also shared a new single and announced a big run of North American tour dates.

Photo: Germaine Dunes

17th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Not long since the release of her moving recent cut ‘Ruined’, Adrianne Lenker is back with news of a forthcoming new album, ‘Bright Future’ (out on 22nd March via 4AD). It’s her first solo outing since 2020’s ‘songs & instrumentals’, and sees her collaborate with the likes of Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson, and Josefin Runsteen.

She’s also marked the announcement by sharing ‘Sadness As A Gift’, which joins ‘Ruined’ as the second single to be lifted from the project - listen here:

Play Video

Adrianne is also due to hit the road later this year, visiting cities across the UK, Europe, and now North America in support of ‘Bright Future’. Tickets for the North American shows will be available from 3:00pm BST on Friday (19th January), and you can find out where she’ll be stopping off below.

MARCH 2024
21 Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival

APRIL 2024
19 Galway, The Black Box*(sold out)
20 Kilkenny,St. Canice’s Cathedral* (sold out)
21 Dublin, Vicar Street* (sold out)
24 Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket+ (sold out)
25 Manchester, The Hall at Aviva Studios+ (sold out)
27 London, Barbican Centre= (sold out)
28 London, Barbican Centre= (sold out)
29 Bristol, Bristol Beacon+ (sold out)

MAY 2024
02 Paris, Le Trianon+
03 Brussels, Cirque Royale+
05 Amsterdam, The Concertgebouw= (sold out)
06 Berlin, Admiralspalast=
07 Hamburg, Kampnagel=
10 Copenhagen, The Royal Danish Academy of Music= (sold out)
11 Stockholm, Berns=
12 Oslo, Chateau Neuf=

JUNE 2024
09 Austin, TX, The Paramount Theatre%
10 Austin, TX, The Paramount Theatre%
12 Albuquerque, NM, KiMO Theatre%
13 Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre%
15 Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel=
16 Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel+
17 Oakland, CA, Fox Theatre=
20 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall=
21 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall+
22 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre+
25 Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot=
26 Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom=
28 Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre=
29 Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre=

NOVEMBER 2024
11 Northampton, MA, Academy of Music Theatre^
12 Boston, MA, Boch Centre Shubert Theatre^
13 Boston, MA, Boch Centre Shubert Theatre^
15 Montreal, QC, L’Olympia^
16 Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre^
19 Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre^
21 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern^
22 Durham, NC, Venue TBC^
23 Washington, DC, The Anthem^
25 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer^
26 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer^

* w/ Ellie O’Neill
+ w/ Nick Hakim
= w/ Twain
% w/ Steve Fisher
^ w/ Suzanne Vallie

Adrianne Lenker - Songs / Instrumentals

Album Review

Adrianne Lenker - Songs / Instrumentals

The title ‘songs’ betrays overwhelming modesty on Adrianne Lenker’s part.

‘Bright Future’ full tracklist:
1. Real House
2. Sadness As A Gift
3. Fool
4. No Machine
5. Free Treasure
6. Vampire Empire
7. Evol
8. Candleflame
9. Already Lost
10. Cell Phone Says
11. Donut Seam
12. Ruined

Get tickets to watch Adrianne Lenker live now.

