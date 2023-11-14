News
Alison Goldfrapp announces dancefloor remix album ‘The Love Reinvention’
It’ll be a reinterpretation of this year’s solo debut.
Earlier this year, Alison Goldfrapp showed just why she’s a mainstay of dancefloor electro-pop with the release of her debut solo album, ‘The Love Invention’. Now, she’s unveiled a master plan to cure those winter blues: ‘The Love Reinvention’ (out on 8th December) will be a reinterpretation of the record that sees contributors Richard X and Ghost Culture bring its tracks firmly into the realms of techno, electronica, and deep house.
To mark the announcement, Alison has also put out the new project’s first track - ‘Every Little Drop’, a transformation of original album closer ‘SLoFLo’. “‘The Love Reinvention’ turns my solo album ‘The Love Invention’ on its head, its feet are now firmly placed on the dancefloor”, she has commented. “The first taste of the reworked album is ‘Every Little Drop’ which brings ‘SLoFLo’, into a whole new unexpected world. I’m absolutely loving this, I hope you do too.”
You can listen to ‘Every Little Drop’ below, and catch Alison on tour next year (as well as at Mighty Hoopla 2024!) on the following dates:
FEBRUARY 2024
22 Gateshead, The Glass Centre
23 Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
24 Glasgow, Barrowland
26 Leeds, O2 Academy
27 Birmingham, O2 Academy
29 Bristol, O2 Academy
MARCH 2024
01 London, Roundhouse
