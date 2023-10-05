News

ANOHNI and the Johnsons present ‘SCAPEGOAT’ video

The visualiser accompanies a track from her most recent album.

Photo: Anohni self-portrait

5th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Anohni, News, Watch

Today, ANOHNI has shared a video for ‘Scapegoat’, one of the central tracks of her recent album ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross’. Directed by filmmaker Sara Hegarty (ANOHNI’s sister), the visualiser sees a young woman imagine a world in which she feels safe and comfortable, free from fear.

At once gentle and steely, ANOHNI’s vocals form the foundation of ‘Scapegoat’, which lyrically explores the way society shuns and actively persecutes certain groups of people - grimly apt, given the Conservative government’s ongoing bigotry. “It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you come from / It doesn’t matter what you’ve got to give, or why you want to live / You’re my scapegoat / It’s not personal.”

Watch the short film for ‘Scapegoat’ here:

Play Video

Tags: Anohni, News, Watch

Latest News

English Teacher release irrepressible new single ‘Nearly Daffodils’

English Teacher release irrepressible new single Nearly Daffodils

Joanna Sternberg shares standalone single ‘Neighbors’

Joanna Sternberg shares standalone single Neighbors

Mxmtoon announces new EP ‘plum blossom (revisited)’

Mxmtoon announces new EP plum blossom (revisited)

Tkay Maidza shares new track ‘Out of Luck’

Tkay Maidza shares new track Out of Luck

Holly Humberstone drops final album teaser ‘Kissing In Swimming Pools’

Holly Humberstone drops final album teaser Kissing In Swimming Pools

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY