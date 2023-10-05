ANOHNI and the Johnsons present ‘SCAPEGOAT’ video

Today, ANOHNI has shared a video for ‘Scapegoat’, one of the central tracks of her recent album ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross’. Directed by filmmaker Sara Hegarty (ANOHNI’s sister), the visualiser sees a young woman imagine a world in which she feels safe and comfortable, free from fear.

At once gentle and steely, ANOHNI’s vocals form the foundation of ‘Scapegoat’, which lyrically explores the way society shuns and actively persecutes certain groups of people - grimly apt, given the Conservative government’s ongoing bigotry. “It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you come from / It doesn’t matter what you’ve got to give, or why you want to live / You’re my scapegoat / It’s not personal.”

Watch the short film for ‘Scapegoat’ here:

