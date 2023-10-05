News
ANOHNI and the Johnsons present ‘SCAPEGOAT’ video
The visualiser accompanies a track from her most recent album.
Today, ANOHNI has shared a video for ‘Scapegoat’, one of the central tracks of her recent album ‘My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross’. Directed by filmmaker Sara Hegarty (ANOHNI’s sister), the visualiser sees a young woman imagine a world in which she feels safe and comfortable, free from fear.
At once gentle and steely, ANOHNI’s vocals form the foundation of ‘Scapegoat’, which lyrically explores the way society shuns and actively persecutes certain groups of people - grimly apt, given the Conservative government’s ongoing bigotry. “It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you come from / It doesn’t matter what you’ve got to give, or why you want to live / You’re my scapegoat / It’s not personal.”
Watch the short film for ‘Scapegoat’ here:
Read More
ANOHNI And The Johnsons - My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross
4 Stars
Expect to cry - then get fired up.
5th July 2023, 7:56am
Nakhane shares ‘New Brighton’ ft ANOHNI
The South African released his new album 'You Will Not Die' last year.
21st January 2019, 12:00am
ANOHNI shares meditative video for ‘Paradise’
It stars visual artist and model Eliza Douglas.
24th February 2017, 12:00am
Anohni announces new ‘Paradise EP’, shares title track
The EP follows last year's album 'Hopelessness'.
26th January 2017, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Sufjan Stevens — Javelin
4-5 Stars
Jorja Smith - Falling or flying
4 Stars
Omar Apollo - Live For Me
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.