News
Ariana Grande confirms comeback single ‘yes, and?’
She’s been teasing new music for months, but we’ve finally got some details.
Just over three years since the release of her last studio album, ‘Positions’, Ariana Grande has shared the news that she’ll be dropping new music this week, on Friday 12th January. Her comeback single ‘yes, and?’ was announced via Instagram yesterday (see below), and comes after months of teasing a new project under the name ‘AG7’.
Eagle-eyed fans looking for more clues about her return will have also spotted other hints on her socials: just after Christmas, she posted a string of photos captioned ‘see you next year’, which included shots of her in the studio. Watch this space…
