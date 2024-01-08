News

Ariana Grande confirms comeback single ‘yes, and?

She’s been teasing new music for months, but we’ve finally got some details.

8th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ariana Grande, News

Just over three years since the release of her last studio album, ‘Positions’, Ariana Grande has shared the news that she’ll be dropping new music this week, on Friday 12th January. Her comeback single ‘yes, and?’ was announced via Instagram yesterday (see below), and comes after months of teasing a new project under the name ‘AG7’.

Eagle-eyed fans looking for more clues about her return will have also spotted other hints on her socials: just after Christmas, she posted a string of photos captioned ‘see you next year’, which included shots of her in the studio. Watch this space…

Tags: Ariana Grande, News

Latest News

Fat Dog are back with urgent sophomore single ‘All The Same’

Fat Dog are back with urgent sophomore single All The Same

Future Islands ‘Say Goodbye’ on intimate new track

Future Islands Say Goodbye’ on intimate new track

Folly Group share final album preview ‘Pressure Pad’

Folly Group share final album preview Pressure Pad

Korn to play London’s Gunnersbury Park for biggest UK show to date

Korn to play London’s Gunnersbury Park for biggest UK show to date

Green Day release rollicking new cut ‘One Eyed Bastard’

Green Day release rollicking new cut One Eyed Bastard

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Feature

DIY’s Tracks of 2020

DIY’s Tracks of 2020

From chart-dominating hits through to iconic ruminations on life, here are DIY’s favourite tracks from across the past twelve months.

17th December 2020, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now