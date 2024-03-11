Ariana Grande collabs with Troye Sivan and Mariah Carey on ‘eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe)’

Following on from the anticipated release of her chart-topping new album ‘eternal sunshine’, Ariana Grande has now offered up what she’s termed a “slightly deluxe” version of the LP, which includes four extra tracks.

Out now via Republic Records, ‘eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe)’ includes an alternative take on lead single ‘yes, and?’ (featuring none other than the fellow angel-voiced Mariah Carey) as well as three other altered cuts: ‘supernatural (feat. Troye Sivan)’; ‘imperfect for you (acoustic)’; and ‘true story (acapella)’.

Watch Ariana’s performance of ‘imperfect for you’ on Saturday Night Live here: