Ariana Grande collabs with Troye Sivan and Mariah Carey on ‘eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe)’

This new version of the pop monolith’s latest features four additional tracks.

11th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following on from the anticipated release of her chart-topping new album ‘eternal sunshine’, Ariana Grande has now offered up what she’s termed a “slightly deluxe” version of the LP, which includes four extra tracks.

Out now via Republic Records, ‘eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe)’ includes an alternative take on lead single ‘yes, and?’ (featuring none other than the fellow angel-voiced Mariah Carey) as well as three other altered cuts: ‘supernatural (feat. Troye Sivan)’; ‘imperfect for you (acoustic)’; and ‘true story (acapella)’.

Watch Ariana’s performance of ‘imperfect for you’ on Saturday Night Live here:

Play Video

The full tracklist for ‘eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe)’ is:
1. intro (end of the world)
2. bye
3. don’t wanna break up again
4. saturn returns interlude
5. eternal sunshine
6. supernatural
7. true story
8. the boy is mine
9. yes, and?
10. we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
11. i wish i hated you
12. imperfect for you
13. ordinary things (feat. nonna)
14. supernatural (feat. troye sivan)
15. imperfect for you (acoustic)
16. true story (acapella)
17. yes, and? (feat. mariah carey)

