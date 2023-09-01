News
Bastille mark 10th anniversary of ‘Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework
They’ve collaborated with the iconic composer to create a cinematic new version of their best-loved track.
Bastille have released a special 10th anniversary edition of their breakthrough single, a collaboration with multi-award-winning composer Hans Zimmer entitled ‘Pompeii MMXXIII’. The defining track of Bastille’s 2013 debut album ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Pompeii’ has now been reworked to feature soaring instrumentation courtesy of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.
Of his contribution to the updated version, Hans Zimmer has said: It’s been proven time and time again that a beautiful, crafted song by a great band can have many lives and Pompeii is a shining example of this. Working hand in hand with Bastille and my team at Bleeding Fingers has been an exhilarating experience and an honour to be part of this remarkable journey. I’m so excited to share this rendition with you all!”
Listen to ‘Pompeii MMXXIII’ below:
