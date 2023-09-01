News

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of ‘Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

They’ve collaborated with the iconic composer to create a cinematic new version of their best-loved track.

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of ‘Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

1st September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bastille, News, Listen

Bastille have released a special 10th anniversary edition of their breakthrough single, a collaboration with multi-award-winning composer Hans Zimmer entitled ‘Pompeii MMXXIII’. The defining track of Bastille’s 2013 debut album ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Pompeii’ has now been reworked to feature soaring instrumentation courtesy of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

Of his contribution to the updated version, Hans Zimmer has said: It’s been proven time and time again that a beautiful, crafted song by a great band can have many lives and Pompeii is a shining example of this. Working hand in hand with Bastille and my team at Bleeding Fingers has been an exhilarating experience and an honour to be part of this remarkable journey. I’m so excited to share this rendition with you all!”

Listen to ‘Pompeii MMXXIII’ below:

Tags: Bastille, News, Listen

Latest News

Dorian Electra shares new single ‘Puppet’

Dorian Electra shares new single Puppet

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on ‘Love Me In Chapters II’

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on Love Me In Chapters II

Loyle Carner announces headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Loyle Carner announces headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY