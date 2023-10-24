News
Bastille’s Dan Smith talks David Attenborough, Glasto, and Mr Blobby on Before They Knew Better
On the latest episode of DIY’s new podcast, we sit down with chart topping frontman Dan Smith of Bastille.
So far on Before They Knew Better, we’ve spoken to Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid and the Mercury Prize-shortlisted Olivia Dean about childhood memories, teenage obsessions, and everything in between. This week, we welcome Bastille frontman Dan Smith to the airwaves to talk about soundtracking David Attenborough, being a BIG fan of Scream 3, and wearing a tiger onesie for Bastille’s Glasto debut.
“I’m obsessed with Glastonbury”, says Dan, speaking on the podcast. “Ever since first going, the year that Amy Winehouse and Jay Z played on the Pyramid Stage. Me and my friends just waited down the front on the barrier for the entire day, waiting for those gigs. So when we started the band, it was a big deal to me to get to play there.”
You can listen to the episode now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Before They Knew Better is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, hosted by Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.
Tune into the third episode with Bastille’s Dan Smith now, and remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!
