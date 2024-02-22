News
Bat For Lashes to release sixth album ‘The Dream of Delphi’ this summer
She’s also announced her first UK tour in five years.
Having recently found a new label home at Mercury KX, BRIT and Mercury nominee Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) has confirmed that her sixth LP, ‘The Dream of Delphi’, will arrive on 31st May.
Named after her daughter, the record is set to be the artist’s most personal album to date, inspired by the experience of becoming a mother. Speaking about its core throughline, Natasha has commented: “I thought motherhood would take me away from my art, but it opened up this massive world.”
The announcement has been marked by the release of ‘The Dream of Delphi”s title track, which acts as “the manifesto of the album” and introduces the concept of the Motherwitch - the character Natasha inhabits as she discovers her new capacities as a parent.
“It’s about what happens when you’re stretched physically, mentally, even vaginally!” she has said. “I think it’s just humbled me, too, becoming a mother. It’s made me feel more vulnerable than I’ve ever felt before. But I feel more human, more embodied. I can’t escape life by making beautiful things as much as I did. But there’s sort of a beauty to my mortality now.”
Watch the official video for ‘The Dream of Delphi’ here:
What’s more, Bat For Lashes will celebrate the album’s release with a string of live dates this summer - her first UK headline shows in five years (tickets on sale from 1st March). You can check out her upcoming tour schedule and see ‘The Dream of Delphi”s tracklist below.
JUNE 2024
12 Oxford, O2 Academy 2
18 Birmingham, Town Hall
19 Bristol, Beacon
24 London, Barbican
25 Bexhill, De La Warr Pavillion
27 Manchester, Aviva Studios
29 Luxembourg, Siren’s Call Festival
JULY 2024
06 France, Beauregard Festival
18 Czechia, Colours of Ostrava
‘The Dream Of Delphi’:
1. The Dream Of Delphi
2. Christmas Day
3. Letter To My Daughter
4. At Your Feet
5. The Midwives Have Left
6. Home
7. Breaking Up
8. Delphi Dancing
9. Her First Morning
10. Waking Up
11. The Dream of Delphi (Bonus Extended Strings Version)
