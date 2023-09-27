Ben Gregory announces upcoming EP ‘Bodied

Following the acclaimed release of his debut solo album ‘episode’, Blaenavon’s Ben Gregory has now shared details of a new EP entitled ‘Bodied’. Due on 20th October via Transgressive, the project promises to be a personal, multi-layered exploration of the relationship we have with our own bodies.

Of the EP’s lead single, ‘Memorium’ (out now), Ben has shared: “[it’s] a song centred on disillusionment over the organs one is granted at birth. During my life I’ve been saddened by certain archetypes I’ve felt it impossible to escape: I appreciate such struggles are all-consuming for many people who must remain stoic and indefatigable under the impossible weight of their own forms. These songs are about bodies and their (non)pliability; trying to lie oblique against archaic parameters; engendering a landscape in which your child need not question which mask they’ll wear tomorrow.”

Watch the official lyric video for ‘Memorium’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘Bodied’ below.

1. In A Certain Light We All Look The Same

2. Memoriam

3. Heart

4. Pale Pregnant King