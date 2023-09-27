News
Ben Gregory announces upcoming EP ‘Bodied’
He’s also set to play a London headline show in November.
Following the acclaimed release of his debut solo album ‘episode’, Blaenavon’s Ben Gregory has now shared details of a new EP entitled ‘Bodied’. Due on 20th October via Transgressive, the project promises to be a personal, multi-layered exploration of the relationship we have with our own bodies.
Of the EP’s lead single, ‘Memorium’ (out now), Ben has shared: “[it’s] a song centred on disillusionment over the organs one is granted at birth. During my life I’ve been saddened by certain archetypes I’ve felt it impossible to escape: I appreciate such struggles are all-consuming for many people who must remain stoic and indefatigable under the impossible weight of their own forms. These songs are about bodies and their (non)pliability; trying to lie oblique against archaic parameters; engendering a landscape in which your child need not question which mask they’ll wear tomorrow.”
Watch the official lyric video for ‘Memorium’ and check out the full tracklist for ‘Bodied’ below.
1. In A Certain Light We All Look The Same
2. Memoriam
3. Heart
4. Pale Pregnant King
Ben Gregory will play a headline show at London’s Courtyard Theatre on Thursday 23rd November - get tickets here.
Read More
Ben Gregory - episode
4-5 Stars
A record quite mind-boggling in its scope and scale.
7th April 2023, 12:00am
Ben Gregory shares new track ‘god bless you’
The singer’s debut album comes out this Friday
6th April 2023, 12:00am
Ben Gregory unveils new single ‘blue sea blue’
His debut solo album ‘Episode’ arrives in April.
27th February 2023, 12:00am
Blaenavon’s Ben Gregory announces debut solo album ‘Episode’
Listen to new single ‘manifest*’ now.
12th January 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.