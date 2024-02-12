Beyoncé announces new album ‘Renaissance Act II’, drops two new singles

Beyoncé has announced news of her forthcoming eighth studio album ‘Renaissance Act II’, with two new singles - ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ and ‘16 CARRIAGES’ - now available.

The album is set for release on 29th March and follows the superstar’s globe-conquering 2022 LP ‘Renaissance’. Where that album set itself on the dancefloor, its successor is thought to be a country-leaning album, with Beyoncé sporting cowboy hats on both tracks’ artwork.

The announcement was made during last night’s (11th February) Super Bowl in Las Vegas, following an advert for telecommunications company Verizon in which the singer attempted to ‘break the internet’ using various spoof stunts including a Beyonc-AI robot.

Beyoncé has also announced that ‘Renaissance Act II’ will be the second part of a three-part project in total.

Saddle up and listen to the stomping hoe-down of ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ below.