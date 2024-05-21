Festivals

The Kills, Joy (Anonymous), NewDad & more to join LCD Soundsystem at All Points East 2024

They’ll be joining the likes of Jai Paul, Pixies and Jockstrap at the show this August.

21st May 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Fresh from performing in London earlier this month, The Kills have announced they’ll return to the capital later this summer to play at LCD Soundsystem’s All Points East headliner.

Other artists confirmed to appear today include Joy (Anonymous), NewDad, Joe Goddard (Live), MS Paint, Monobloc, Dove Ellis and Nick Ward, who’ll all be taking to stages across Victoria Park when James Murphy’s dance-punk troupe return to headline on Friday 23rd August 2024, six years on from their last appearance at the East London fest.

This latest list of acts are set to join an already-stacked supporting bill which includes legendary scuzz-rockers Pixies and the elusive Jai Paul, alongside Jockstrap, Floating Points, Vagabon, Nation of Language, Sofia Kourtesis (Live) and Eyedress. Tickets for the LCD Soundsystem show are on sale now via the festival’s website. 

Remind yourself of the full All Points East schedule - which includes headline appearances from Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, Mitski and a double-bill of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service - below.

AUGUST 2024
16 Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more
17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more
18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more
23 LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Jai Paul & more
24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more
25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more

Get tickets to watch The Kills live now.

