The Kills, Joy (Anonymous), NewDad & more to join LCD Soundsystem at All Points East 2024
They’ll be joining the likes of Jai Paul, Pixies and Jockstrap at the show this August.
Fresh from performing in London earlier this month, The Kills have announced they’ll return to the capital later this summer to play at LCD Soundsystem’s All Points East headliner.
Other artists confirmed to appear today include Joy (Anonymous), NewDad, Joe Goddard (Live), MS Paint, Monobloc, Dove Ellis and Nick Ward, who’ll all be taking to stages across Victoria Park when James Murphy’s dance-punk troupe return to headline on Friday 23rd August 2024, six years on from their last appearance at the East London fest.
This latest list of acts are set to join an already-stacked supporting bill which includes legendary scuzz-rockers Pixies and the elusive Jai Paul, alongside Jockstrap, Floating Points, Vagabon, Nation of Language, Sofia Kourtesis (Live) and Eyedress. Tickets for the LCD Soundsystem show are on sale now via the festival’s website.
Remind yourself of the full All Points East schedule - which includes headline appearances from Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, Mitski and a double-bill of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service - below.
AUGUST 2024
16 Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more
17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more
18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more
23 LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Jai Paul & more
24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more
25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more
Read More
The Kills are still a streamlined rock’n’roll force of nature on the opening London leg of their UK tour
More than half a decade since their last full UK run, the Anglo-American pair remain undiminished.
3rd May 2024, 10:30am
NewDad - Madra
2-5 Stars
No doubt these songs will triumph when performed live, but as a record, ‘Madra’ isn’t quite it.
24th January 2024, 7:50am
The Kills announce 2024 UK and European tour
The six-date run will kick off in London next May.
22nd November 2023, 3:07pm
The Kills: ‘Til Death Do Them Part
Two halves of a raw rock'n'roll whole, on The Kills' sixth album 'God Games', Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince's symbiotic spirit is out in full force.
25th October 2023, 1:00pm
