Billie Eilish shares video for ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ highlight ‘LUNCH’
The star is set to embark on a global tour kicking off this Autumn.
Pop superstar of the moment Billie Eilish has just released her hugely-anticipated third album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’, as well as unveiling the music video for the LP’s second highlight ‘LUNCH’.
Having arrived all at once - without any teaser singles - the LP follows on from Billie’s 2019 debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and her 2021 sophomore effort ‘Happier Than Ever’.
“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” my third album is fucking out now i don’t even know what to SAAYY…”, she has said in an Instagram post. “Finneas and i put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more. we hope you enjoy it so much and i’ll see you on the other side EEEEEEEEEEEEEK HMHAS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE LOVE YOU ALL TO DEAAAAATH!!!!😭😭😭”
The full tracklist for ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ is:
1. SKINNY
2. LUNCH
3. CHIHIRO
4. BIRDS OF A FEATHER
5. WILDFLOWER
6. THE GREATEST
7. L’AMOUR DE MA VIE
8. THE DINER
9. BITTERSUITE
10. BLUE
You can check out the official video for ‘LUNCH’ and find out more about Billie’s upcoming ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ world tour below.
‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ world tour dates:
SEPTEMBER 2024
29 Québec, QC, Centre Videotron
OCTOBER 2024
01 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
02 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
04 Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
05 Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
07 Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
09 Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
11 Boston, MA, TD Garden
13 Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
16 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
17 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
18 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
NOVEMBER 2024
02 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
03 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
06 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
08 Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
10 Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
11 Saint Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
13 Chicago, IL, United Center
14 Chicago, IL, United Center
16 Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
17 Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center Omaha
19 Denver, CO, Ball Arena
20 Denver, CO, Ball Arena
DECEMBER 2024
03 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
05 Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
06 Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
08 Portland, OR, Moda Center
10 San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose
11 San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose
13 Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
15 Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum
16 Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum
17 Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum
FEBRUARY 2025
18 Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
19 Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
21 Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
22 Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
24 Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
25 Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
27 Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
28 Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
MARCH 2025
04 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
05 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
07 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
08 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
APRIL 2025
23 Stockholm, Avicii Arena
24 Stockholm, Avicii Arena
26 Oslo, Telenor Arena
28 Copenhagen, Royal Arena
29 Copenhagen Royal Arena
MAY 2025
02 Hannover, ZAG Arena
04 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
05 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
07 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
09 Berlin, Uber Arena
29 Cologne, Lanxess Arena
30 Cologne, Lanxess Arena
JUNE 2025
01 Prague, O2 Arena
03 Kraków, Tauron Arena
04 Kraków, Tauron Arena
06 Vienna, Stadthalle
08 Bologna, Unipol Arena
10 Paris, Accor Arena
11 Paris, Accor Arena
14 Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
15 Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
JULY 2025
07 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
08 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
10 London, The O2
11 London, The O2
13 London, The O2
14 London, The O2
16 London, The O2
17 London, The O2
19 Manchester, Co-op Live
20 Manchester, Co-op Live
22 Manchester, Co-op Live
23 Manchester, Co-op Live
26 Dublin, 3Arena
27 Dublin, 3Arena
