Billie Eilish shares video for ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ highlight ‘LUNCH’

Pop superstar of the moment Billie Eilish has just released her hugely-anticipated third album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’, as well as unveiling the music video for the LP’s second highlight ‘LUNCH’.

Having arrived all at once - without any teaser singles - the LP follows on from Billie’s 2019 debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and her 2021 sophomore effort ‘Happier Than Ever’.

“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” my third album is fucking out now i don’t even know what to SAAYY…”, she has said in an Instagram post. “Finneas and i put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more. we hope you enjoy it so much and i’ll see you on the other side EEEEEEEEEEEEEK HMHAS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE LOVE YOU ALL TO DEAAAAATH!!!!😭😭😭”

The full tracklist for ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ is:

1. SKINNY

2. LUNCH

3. CHIHIRO

4. BIRDS OF A FEATHER

5. WILDFLOWER

6. THE GREATEST

7. L’AMOUR DE MA VIE

8. THE DINER

9. BITTERSUITE

10. BLUE

You can check out the official video for ‘LUNCH’ and find out more about Billie’s upcoming ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ world tour below.