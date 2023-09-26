News
Blonde Redhead share double single and short film ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pts 1 & 2’
The trio’s new album of the same name is out this week.
Ahead of the release of their imminent album ‘Sit Down For Dinner’ this Friday (via section1), Blonde Redhead have today put out two new singles: ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pt. I’ and ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pt. II’. The pair come accompanied by a short film directed by longtime collaborator Sebastian Mlynarski, which collages historial news clips with footage of the band.
Speaking about the releases, Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino has said: “‘Sit Down for Dinner’ is written like a journal and I suppose it’s confessional. ‘Part 1’ starts with me living on a remote island and contemplating what to do. ‘Part 2’ is me writing to my mother and father alongside inspiration from Ms. [Joan] Didion’s writing. It touches on death and destiny and how we move through our lives without knowing how and when the end will come (with no pity). I’m excited by the way I was able to put down my rather terrifying thoughts on top of ‘uplifting’ music. You would never guess what I’m singing about.”
Watch the official video for ‘Sit Down For Dinner (Pts 1 & 2) below.
Read More
Blonde Redhead are back with latest single ‘Before’
It’s the third track to be teased from their upcoming new album ‘Sit Down For Dinner’.
10th August 2023, 12:00pm
Blonde Redhead announce their return with new album ‘Sit Down For Dinner’
The band have also dropped the first teaser of the album, 'Snowman'.
31st May 2023, 11:27am
AllSaints produce new video for Blonde Redhead
The collaborative film features Blonde Redhead's new single, 'Dripping'.
5th December 2014, 12:00am
Blonde Redhead share ‘The One I Love’ video
The song features on the band’s latest, ‘Barragán’, out earlier this year.
18th November 2014, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.