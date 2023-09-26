News

Blonde Redhead share double single and short film ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pts 1 & 2

The trio’s new album of the same name is out this week.

Photo: Charles Billot

26th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Blonde Redhead, News, Watch

Ahead of the release of their imminent album ‘Sit Down For Dinner’ this Friday (via section1), Blonde Redhead have today put out two new singles: ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pt. I’ and ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pt. II’. The pair come accompanied by a short film directed by longtime collaborator Sebastian Mlynarski, which collages historial news clips with footage of the band.

Speaking about the releases, Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino has said: “‘Sit Down for Dinner’ is written like a journal and I suppose it’s confessional. ‘Part 1’ starts with me living on a remote island and contemplating what to do. ‘Part 2’ is me writing to my mother and father alongside inspiration from Ms. [Joan] Didion’s writing. It touches on death and destiny and how we move through our lives without knowing how and when the end will come (with no pity). I’m excited by the way I was able to put down my rather terrifying thoughts on top of ‘uplifting’ music. You would never guess what I’m singing about.”

Watch the official video for ‘Sit Down For Dinner (Pts 1 & 2) below.

Play Video

Tags: Blonde Redhead, News, Watch

Blonde Redhead Tickets

Brudenell Social Club (Buy)

Thekla (Buy)

Village Underground (Buy)

Latest News

Bingo Fury is back with new single ‘Power Drill’

Bingo Fury is back with new single Power Drill

Folly Group announce forthcoming debut album ‘Down There!’

Folly Group announce forthcoming debut album Down There!

Boygenius announce surprise EP ‘the rest’

Boygenius announce surprise EP the rest

Arlo Parks shares new video for album track ‘Purple Phase’

Arlo Parks shares new video for album track Purple Phase

Empress Of teams up with Rina Sawayama for new track ‘Kiss Me’

Empress Of teams up with Rina Sawayama for new track Kiss Me

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY