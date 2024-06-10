News
Blur to mark one year anniversary of Wembley shows with new live album
A feature-length concert film about their biggest gigs to date will also hit cinemas this Autumn.
blur have announced that they’ll be releasing a new live album, ‘Live at Wembley Stadium’, on 26th July (via Parlophone), marking one year since they played to over 150,000 fans across two nights at the iconic London venue.
The biggest shows of the band’s three decade-long career, last summer’s Wembley gigs saw Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree celebrate the arrival of their most recent album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ in spectacular style, as well as treat fans to hits and cult favourites from across their discography.
Alongside the new live album, the quartet have also confirmed that a feature-length concert film of the same name is due to be released in cinemas around the UK and Ireland on 6th September, while a new feature-length documentary entitled ‘blur: To The End’ will be available to watch on the big screen from 19th July.
Check out the documentary’s trailer and revisit our review of blur’s triumphant Wembley outing below.
