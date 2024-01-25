News
Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard confirm details of second album ‘Skinwalker’
The quartet have also shared new tour dates for later this Spring.
Following the release of recent single ‘Therapy’, Cardiff’s Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have revealed that the track was actually the first to be lifted from their forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Skinwalker’. Due out on 12th April via Communion Records, the LP acts as a successor to 2022’s Welsh Music Prize nominated ‘Backhand Deals’, and is inspired by the Navajo concept of the insidious, shapeshifting Skinwalker.
The announcement also coincides with the arrival of new cut ‘National Rust’, a taster of how the band have carried their signature ’70s tinged sound over into this new era. Speaking about the track, frontman and producer Tom Rees has said: “‘National Rust’ was my attempt at consolidating my 2020 obsession with Sly and the Family Stone with my 2021 obsession with David Bowie’s album ‘Low’. It was the first song that really paved the way for the new album, it broke a lot of the sonic boundaries that I was writing within when starting the second album, “I AM NOT AFRAID OF PLAYING FUNKY GUITAR!”, I exclaimed, mu-tron in hand.
“Lyrically, it made a statement that informed my songwriting moving forward as well, being a flagrant rejection of my previous political song writing, and an admission of alienation amongst a plethora of information. ‘National Rust’ acts as a bridge between my younger, more political perspective, and my more recent, more apathetic one.”
You can listen to ‘National Rust’ and check out the album’s full tracklist below.
Tracklisting:
1. Intro
2. National Rust
3. Chew
4. My Star Sign Is A Basset Hound
5. Sugar Sandwich
6. The Drowning Bell
7. Leatherbound
8. In My Egg
9. Therapy
10. Human Compression
11. Night Of The Skinwalker
Finally, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have a whole host of live dates in the pipeline for the next few months - check them all out here:
FEBRUARY 2024
24 Swansea, Swansea Arena House Party
MARCH 2024
01 Oxford, Jericho Tavern
03 Exeter, The Cavern
04 Falmouth, Cornish Bank
06 Norwich, Voodoo Daddy’s
07 Chelmsford, Hot Box
08 Ipswich, The Smokehouse
10 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
12 Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms
13 St Albans, The Horn
14 Ramsgate, Music Hall
16 Peterborough, Met Lounge
17 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
18 Hull, Adelphi Club
20 Stockton, Ku Bar
21 Sunderland, Independent
22 Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms
24 Grimsby, Docks Academy
25 York, The Fulford Arms
26 Clitheroe, The Swan & Royal
27 Frome, The Tree House
APRIL 2024
02 Rotterdam, Netherlands, V11
03 Paris, France, L’International
04 Hasselt, Belgium, Café Café
