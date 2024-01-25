Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard confirm details of second album ‘Skinwalker

Following the release of recent single ‘Therapy’, Cardiff’s Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have revealed that the track was actually the first to be lifted from their forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Skinwalker’. Due out on 12th April via Communion Records, the LP acts as a successor to 2022’s Welsh Music Prize nominated ‘Backhand Deals’, and is inspired by the Navajo concept of the insidious, shapeshifting Skinwalker.



The announcement also coincides with the arrival of new cut ‘National Rust’, a taster of how the band have carried their signature ’70s tinged sound over into this new era. Speaking about the track, frontman and producer Tom Rees has said: “‘National Rust’ was my attempt at consolidating my 2020 obsession with Sly and the Family Stone with my 2021 obsession with David Bowie’s album ‘Low’. It was the first song that really paved the way for the new album, it broke a lot of the sonic boundaries that I was writing within when starting the second album, “I AM NOT AFRAID OF PLAYING FUNKY GUITAR!”, I exclaimed, mu-tron in hand.

“Lyrically, it made a statement that informed my songwriting moving forward as well, being a flagrant rejection of my previous political song writing, and an admission of alienation amongst a plethora of information. ‘National Rust’ acts as a bridge between my younger, more political perspective, and my more recent, more apathetic one.”

You can listen to ‘National Rust’ and check out the album’s full tracklist below.

Tracklisting:

1. Intro

2. National Rust

3. Chew

4. My Star Sign Is A Basset Hound

5. Sugar Sandwich

6. The Drowning Bell

7. Leatherbound

8. In My Egg

9. Therapy

10. Human Compression

11. Night Of The Skinwalker