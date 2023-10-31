News

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard put out new single ‘Therapy

The Cardiff quartet have also announced a series of headline shows for 2024.

Photo: Charlie Harris

31st October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of their return single ‘Chew’ earlier this year, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have today shared a new offering in the form of the heavier, introspective track ‘Therapy’. Having been nominated for the Welsh Music Prize for their debut album ‘Backhand Deals’ in 2022, the Cardiff four-piece have since been writing and recording at Rat Trap studio, the musical home of their frontman and producer Tom Rees (Panic Shack, Do Nothing, The Bug Club).

Discussing the inspirations behind ‘Therapy’, Tom has shared: “Not surprisingly I wrote ‘Therapy’ after I had my head squeezed like a giant cyst and years and years of backlogged pus just started oozing out (“my father” this and “my mother” that). I was so impressed by how great I felt that I became a massive nuisance to everyone around me telling them they need to go to therapy - big “a person you kind of know telling you that you NEED to watch Breaking Bad” vibes - so this song was really an extension of that. More than anything it was a fun opportunity to be creative with imagery around feeling frustrated, and the freedom that came from getting the help to understand why.”

Listen to ‘Therapy’ here:

Alongside the new track, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have also shared that they’ll be embarking on a headline tour of the UK next Spring, for which tickets are set to go on sale at 10:00am tomorrow (1st November). Their full tour schedule is as follows:

MARCH 2024
01 Oxford, Jericho Tavern
03 Exeter, The Cavern
04 Falmouth, Cornish Bank
07 Chelmsford, Hot Box
08 Ipswich, The Smokehouse
10 Tunbridge Wells, Forum
12 Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms
13 St Albans, The Horn
14 Ramsgate, Music Hall
16 Peterborough, Met Lounge
17 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
18 Hull, Adelphi Club
20 Stockton, Ku Bar
21 Sunderland, Independent
25 York, The Fulford Arms
26 Clitheroe, The Swan & Royal

