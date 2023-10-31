Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard put out new single ‘Therapy

Following the release of their return single ‘Chew’ earlier this year, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have today shared a new offering in the form of the heavier, introspective track ‘Therapy’. Having been nominated for the Welsh Music Prize for their debut album ‘Backhand Deals’ in 2022, the Cardiff four-piece have since been writing and recording at Rat Trap studio, the musical home of their frontman and producer Tom Rees (Panic Shack, Do Nothing, The Bug Club).

Discussing the inspirations behind ‘Therapy’, Tom has shared: “Not surprisingly I wrote ‘Therapy’ after I had my head squeezed like a giant cyst and years and years of backlogged pus just started oozing out (“my father” this and “my mother” that). I was so impressed by how great I felt that I became a massive nuisance to everyone around me telling them they need to go to therapy - big “a person you kind of know telling you that you NEED to watch Breaking Bad” vibes - so this song was really an extension of that. More than anything it was a fun opportunity to be creative with imagery around feeling frustrated, and the freedom that came from getting the help to understand why.”

