Cherry Glazerr release new song ‘Ready For You’

With new album ​‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’ set for release next month, Cherry Glazerr have shared new track ​‘Ready For You’.

At the start of the pandemic, I was writing a lot in the box, what I call ​‘computer music’ since I’m technologically challenged,” says Clementine Creevy of the record. ​“It was fun to experiment, but after a while, I just really missed rock. I love rock music – I love how it’s cathartic and brash and sometimes a little dumb.”

Of the song itself, she adds: “‘Ready For You’ is about being so ashamed of yourself that you can’t look people in the eye, and it’s also about pushing people away because of being scared of hurting them with your own bullshit. Sometimes I feel scared about infecting people with my own troubles, and I just want to hide because then I can save them from myself. This song helps me move through it and confront those feelings of inadequacy, I hope it does that for other people too.”

It comes with a video directed by Sarah Ritter. Watch below.