News

Cherry Glazerr release new song Ready For You’

It features on forthcoming album I Don’t Want You Anymore’

Cherry Glazerr release new song ‘Ready For You’

17th August 2023

Cherry Glazerr, News, Watch

With new album I Don’t Want You Anymore’ set for release next month, Cherry Glazerr have shared new track Ready For You’. 

At the start of the pandemic, I was writing a lot in the box, what I call computer music’ since I’m technologically challenged,” says Clementine Creevy of the record. It was fun to experiment, but after a while, I just really missed rock. I love rock music – I love how it’s cathartic and brash and sometimes a little dumb.” 

Of the song itself, she adds: “‘Ready For You’ is about being so ashamed of yourself that you can’t look people in the eye, and it’s also about pushing people away because of being scared of hurting them with your own bullshit. Sometimes I feel scared about infecting people with my own troubles, and I just want to hide because then I can save them from myself. This song helps me move through it and confront those feelings of inadequacy, I hope it does that for other people too.”

It comes with a video directed by Sarah Ritter. Watch below.

Tags: Cherry Glazerr, News, Watch

Latest News

Miley Cyrus to release new song ‘Used To Be Young’ next week

Miley Cyrus to release new song Used To Be Young’ next week

Hannah Diamond to release new album ‘Perfect Picture’

Hannah Diamond to release new album Perfect Picture’

PAWS announce new, self-titled album

PAWS announce new, self-titled album

Green Day to release ‘Dookie’ 30th Anniversary box set

Green Day to release Dookie’ 30th Anniversary box set

Jean Dawson releases three new songs

Jean Dawson releases three new songs

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY