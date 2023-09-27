Album Review

Cherry Glazerr - I Don’t Want You Anymore

There’s a variety of sonic colour on display, although the predominant mode is something slower and more atmospheric.

Cherry Glazerr - I Don’t Want You Anymore

Reviewer: James Hickey

Released: 29th September 2023

Label: Secretly Canadian

Cherry Glazerr have made their name by being a rock band who’ll seek to reject almost every cliche the genre can throw at them. Past releases have seen a garage aesthetic blended with sounds borrowed from synth pop, and songwriting that teeters on the edge between outsider and comic. But on ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’, Clementine Creevy has unearthed a more expansive sound. There’s a variety of sonic colour on display, although the predominant mode is something slower and more atmospheric – ‘Touched You With My Chaos’ is one of the best examples, its chugging emo chords and sludgy drums reminiscent of Basement. Whether the exceptions are the brooding slow burn of ‘60s keys and horns on ‘Golden’, or the sublime ‘Soft Like A Flower’ that borrows from Radiohead and Warpaint alike, the songs are all united in a much darker tone than the outfit’s usual. The most obvious uniting factor between this record and their previous ones, in fact, is their ability to write a whole host of bulletproof choruses, and it’s tricky to imagine coming unstuck from this album any time soon.

Play Video

Tags: Cherry Glazerr, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

Declan McKenna announces UK and Ireland 2024 headline tour

Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album ‘Little Rope’

Sleater-Kinney announce eleventh studio album Little Rope

Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour

Squid have added new dates to their headline UK tour

The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track ‘Autumn’ and announce 2000trees headline

The Gaslight Anthem share apt new track Autumn’ and announce 2000trees headline

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album and Wide Awake Festival headline slot

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY