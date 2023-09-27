Cherry Glazerr - I Don’t Want You Anymore

Cherry Glazerr have made their name by being a rock band who’ll seek to reject almost every cliche the genre can throw at them. Past releases have seen a garage aesthetic blended with sounds borrowed from synth pop, and songwriting that teeters on the edge between outsider and comic. But on ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’, Clementine Creevy has unearthed a more expansive sound. There’s a variety of sonic colour on display, although the predominant mode is something slower and more atmospheric – ‘Touched You With My Chaos’ is one of the best examples, its chugging emo chords and sludgy drums reminiscent of Basement. Whether the exceptions are the brooding slow burn of ‘60s keys and horns on ‘Golden’, or the sublime ‘Soft Like A Flower’ that borrows from Radiohead and Warpaint alike, the songs are all united in a much darker tone than the outfit’s usual. The most obvious uniting factor between this record and their previous ones, in fact, is their ability to write a whole host of bulletproof choruses, and it’s tricky to imagine coming unstuck from this album any time soon.