Chilli Jesson is back with a video for new single ‘Icarus

Following the release of 2022’s debut EP ‘St Vitamin’ and this year’s ‘Carolina Reaper’, former Palma Violets frontman Chilli Jesson has today shared a new single entitled ‘Icarus’, as well an accompanying video (directed by Georgie Jesson - watch it below). Inspired by the Greek mythological figure who famously flew too close to the sun, ‘Icarus’ explores the mundanity and dissatisfaction with settling for the hamster wheel of everyday life.

