Chilli Jesson is back with a video for new single ‘Icarus

You can catch him live supporting Corella around the UK this autumn.

4th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of 2022’s debut EP ‘St Vitamin’ and this year’s ‘Carolina Reaper’, former Palma Violets frontman Chilli Jesson has today shared a new single entitled ‘Icarus’, as well an accompanying video (directed by Georgie Jesson - watch it below). Inspired by the Greek mythological figure who famously flew too close to the sun, ‘Icarus’ explores the mundanity and dissatisfaction with settling for the hamster wheel of everyday life.

Chilli Jesson will also be touring the UK this autumn in support of Corella, visiting the following cities:

OCTOBER
12 Glasgow, King Tut’s*
13 Newcastle, The Grove*
14 Leeds, Live at Leeds*
20 Manchester, Academy 2*
22 Cardiff, SWN

NOVEMBER
01 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms*
02 Birmingham, The Rainbow*
03 London, O2 Academy Islington*

* with Corella

