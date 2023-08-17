Chvrches to celebrate 10th anniversary of debut ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ with reissue

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Chvrches’ breakthrough debut album, ​‘The Bones Of What You Believe’, and the synth-loving Scots are set to celebrate with a re-issue on 13th October.

The re-released version of the record will feature four new songs — including ​‘Manhattan’, shared today — and a handful of live recordings, and comes in the usual selection of formats, including clear vinyl and die-cut black vinyl.

“It feels quite strange that ​‘Bones’ is almost a decade old,” says vocalist Lauren Mayberry. ​“In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

Lauren is, of course, set to head out on a solo tour this autumn, including a handful of UK shows also in October.