Chvrches to celebrate 10th anniversary of debut ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ with reissue
Four new tracks feature on the re-released record, out 13th October.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Chvrches’ breakthrough debut album, ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’, and the synth-loving Scots are set to celebrate with a re-issue on 13th October.
The re-released version of the record will feature four new songs — including ‘Manhattan’, shared today — and a handful of live recordings, and comes in the usual selection of formats, including clear vinyl and die-cut black vinyl.
“It feels quite strange that ‘Bones’ is almost a decade old,” says vocalist Lauren Mayberry. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”
Lauren is, of course, set to head out on a solo tour this autumn, including a handful of UK shows also in October.
Of new-old track ‘Manhattan’, bandmate Iain Cook adds: “In late Summer 2011, Martin and I got together after having talked about doing so for a few years and started throwing down some synth-based ideas in my studio on the south side of Glasgow. ‘Manhattan’ was the fourth idea we worked on together. It was the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound. Lyrically, we were playing around with pretty abstract apocalyptic imagery — in this case the Manhattan Project. This was right around the time we asked Lauren to come into the studio to try out some additional vocals.”
“Manhattan was one of the first songs Iain and Martin played me and it immediately felt like an exciting thing to be involved in,” Lauren continues. “It really showcased a lot of the traits that would eventually become synonymous with CHVRCHES and what our first album would end up sounding like. It’s fun to listen to it now, knowing everything that came along after it.”
The other previously-unreleased songs are ‘By The Throat’, ‘You Caught The Light’ — which features Martin Doherty on lead vocal — and ‘Lungs’.
Listen to ‘Manhattan’ below.
