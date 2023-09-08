Chvrches share previously unheard track, ‘Talking In My Sleep’

CHVRCHES have unveiled ‘Talking In My Sleep’, the second of four previously unheard songs to be shared in celebration of the tenth anniversary of their debut album. A special edition of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ will be released on 20th October via Universal Music Recordings, and will feature other unheard tracks ‘Manhattan’, ‘Talking In My Sleep’, ‘White Summer’, and ‘City On Fire’.

“It feels quite strange that ‘Bones’ is almost a decade old”, the band’s Lauren Mayberry has said. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

The band’s anniversary also comes just after the release of Lauren Mayberry’s debut solo single, ‘Are You Awake?’. Watch the visualiser for ‘Talking In My Sleep’ and check out the full tracklisting of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe: 10 Year Anniversary Special Edition’ below.



1. The Mother We Share

2. We Sink

3. Gun

4. Tether

5. Lies

6. Under The Tide

7. Recover

8. Night Sky

9. Science/Visions

10. Lungs

11. By The Throat

12. You Caught The Light

13. Manhattan

14. White Summer

15. Talking In My Sleep

16 City On Fire

17. We Sink (Live)

18. Now Is Not The Time (Live)

19. Lies (Live)

20. Strong Hand (Live)

21. By The Throat (Live)