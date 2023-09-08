News
Chvrches share previously unheard track, ‘Talking In My Sleep’
The release is part of a series celebrating the tenth anniversary of the band’s debut album.
CHVRCHES have unveiled ‘Talking In My Sleep’, the second of four previously unheard songs to be shared in celebration of the tenth anniversary of their debut album. A special edition of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ will be released on 20th October via Universal Music Recordings, and will feature other unheard tracks ‘Manhattan’, ‘Talking In My Sleep’, ‘White Summer’, and ‘City On Fire’.
“It feels quite strange that ‘Bones’ is almost a decade old”, the band’s Lauren Mayberry has said. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”
The band’s anniversary also comes just after the release of Lauren Mayberry’s debut solo single, ‘Are You Awake?’. Watch the visualiser for ‘Talking In My Sleep’ and check out the full tracklisting of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe: 10 Year Anniversary Special Edition’ below.
1. The Mother We Share
2. We Sink
3. Gun
4. Tether
5. Lies
6. Under The Tide
7. Recover
8. Night Sky
9. Science/Visions
10. Lungs
11. By The Throat
12. You Caught The Light
13. Manhattan
14. White Summer
15. Talking In My Sleep
16 City On Fire
17. We Sink (Live)
18. Now Is Not The Time (Live)
19. Lies (Live)
20. Strong Hand (Live)
21. By The Throat (Live)
