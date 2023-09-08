News

Chvrches share previously unheard track, ‘Talking In My Sleep

The release is part of a series celebrating the tenth anniversary of the band’s debut album.

Chvrches share previously unheard track, ‘Talking In My Sleep’
Photo: CHVRCHES in 2013 - photo credit Elliot Hazel

8th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Chvrches, News, Listen

CHVRCHES have unveiled ‘Talking In My Sleep’, the second of four previously unheard songs to be shared in celebration of the tenth anniversary of their debut album. A special edition of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ will be released on 20th October via Universal Music Recordings, and will feature other unheard tracks ‘Manhattan’, ‘Talking In My Sleep’, ‘White Summer’, and ‘City On Fire’.

“It feels quite strange that ‘Bones’ is almost a decade old”, the band’s Lauren Mayberry has said. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

The band’s anniversary also comes just after the release of Lauren Mayberry’s debut solo single, ‘Are You Awake?’. Watch the visualiser for ‘Talking In My Sleep’ and check out the full tracklisting of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe: 10 Year Anniversary Special Edition’ below.

1. The Mother We Share
2. We Sink
3. Gun
4. Tether
5. Lies
6. Under The Tide
7. Recover
8. Night Sky
9. Science/Visions
10. Lungs
11. By The Throat
12. You Caught The Light
13. Manhattan
14. White Summer
15. Talking In My Sleep
16 City On Fire
17. We Sink (Live)
18. Now Is Not The Time (Live)
19. Lies (Live)
20. Strong Hand (Live)
21. By The Throat (Live)

Tags: Chvrches, News, Listen

Latest News

Ezra Collective win the 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW

Ezra Collective win the 2023 Mercury Prize with FREENOW

Tkay Maidza drops confident new single ‘WUACV’

Tkay Maidza drops confident new single WUACV

Blondshell announces deluxe edition of debut album

Blondshell announces deluxe edition of debut album

SIPHO. releases another album teaser, ‘Lock It In (No Regrets)’

SIPHO. releases another album teaser, Lock It In (No Regrets)

Marika Hackman is back with new single, ‘No Caffeine’

Marika Hackman is back with new single, No Caffeine

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY