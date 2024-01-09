Courting fall in love on new offering ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)

Liverpool’s Courting have today unveiled the latest act in their self-proclaimed “theatrical play within an album” - their adventurous second LP ‘New Last Name’, which is due out on 26th January via Lower Third. New cut ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)’ follows recent singles ‘Emily G’ and ‘Throw’, and sees the band collab on production duties with London-based duo Sabrina The Teenage DJ.

“‘We Look Good Together’ is a love song, plain and simple”, the band’s frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill has said of the irresistibly hooky offering. “It’s the opening part of the main theatrical narrative of ‘New Last Name’. Titles fall, the scene is set, and the band starts to play.”

Watch the video for ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)’ here:

