Courting fall in love on new offering ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)

The Scouse quartet have also announced a slew of new UK and EU live dates.

Photo: Charlie Barclay Harris

9th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Liverpool’s Courting have today unveiled the latest act in their self-proclaimed “theatrical play within an album” - their adventurous second LP ‘New Last Name’, which is due out on 26th January via Lower Third. New cut ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)’ follows recent singles ‘Emily G’ and ‘Throw’, and sees the band collab on production duties with London-based duo Sabrina The Teenage DJ.

“‘We Look Good Together’ is a love song, plain and simple”, the band’s frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill has said of the irresistibly hooky offering. “It’s the opening part of the main theatrical narrative of ‘New Last Name’. Titles fall, the scene is set, and the band starts to play.”

Watch the video for ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)’ here:

In addition to the new music, the band have also confirmed details of a forthcoming UK and European tour, where they’ll be hitting the road with support from Cosmorat, Flat Party, Duvet, Sterling Press, and Saloon Dion. You can check out their full tour schedule below.

FEBRUARY 2024
06 Cambridge, The Portland Arms*
07 Brighton, Chalk*
08 Reading, Facebar^
09 London, Dingwalls^*
10 Birmingham, The Rainbow^
12 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club+
13 Nottingham, The Bodega*
14 Manchester, YES=
16 Glasgow, King Tuts=
17 Edinburgh, The Mash House=
18 Newcastle, The Cluny^
19 Sheffield, The Leadmill+
20 Southampton, The Joiners%
21 Norwich, Voodoo Daddy’s%
22 Bristol, Exchange*

* w/ Cosmorat; ^ w/ Flat Party; + w/ Duvet; = w/ Sterling Press; % w/ Saloon Dion

MARCH 2024
27 Amsterdam, Paradiso
28 Brussels, Botanique - Rotonde

APRIL 2024
01 Paris, Point Ephemere
02 Lille, L’Aeronef
03 Rennes, L’Ubu
04 La Roche Sur Yon, Quai M
05 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
07 Porto, Auditorio CCOP
08 Lisbon, Musicbox
09 Madrid, Maravillas
10 Barcelona, Heliogabal
11 Nimes, Paloma
13 Zurich, Bogen F
15 Berlin, Schokoladen
16 Hamburg, Molotow
17 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
19 Osnabruck, Popsalon Festival
20 Dresden, Polimagie Festival

Get tickets to watch Courting live now.

