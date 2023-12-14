Courting offer up latest album preview ‘Emily G

Liverpool quartet Courting have today shared ‘Emily G’, another single from their recently-announced, soon-to-be-released sophomore album ‘New Last Name’ (out on 26th January via Lower Third Records).

Co-produced by The Cribs’ Gary and Ryan Jarman alongside the band, the new record promises a listening experience that’s far more immersive than your standard LP; frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill has described it as “a theatrical play within an album” which has “characters, acts, stage directions etc”.

The release of ‘Emily G’ is a case in point - Courting teased the track via posters referencing the viral hoax Ever Dream This Man?, which featured QR codes that fans could scan to hear a snippet of ‘Emily G’. Speaking about their new cut, Sean has commented that “[it is] the centrepiece of the album, the 5th act of our play. She is a story found in a magazine and a real person. A tale of right place, wrong time. Something to dance to.”

You can check out the poster for ‘Emily G’ and watch its video below.