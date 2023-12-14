News

Courting offer up latest album preview ‘Emily G

Their second LP, ‘New Last Name’, arrives early in the new year.

Photo: Charlie Barclay Harris

14th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Liverpool quartet Courting have today shared ‘Emily G’, another single from their recently-announced, soon-to-be-released sophomore album ‘New Last Name’ (out on 26th January via Lower Third Records).

Co-produced by The Cribs’ Gary and Ryan Jarman alongside the band, the new record promises a listening experience that’s far more immersive than your standard LP; frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill has described it as “a theatrical play within an album” which has “characters, acts, stage directions etc”.

The release of ‘Emily G’ is a case in point - Courting teased the track via posters referencing the viral hoax Ever Dream This Man?, which featured QR codes that fans could scan to hear a snippet of ‘Emily G’. Speaking about their new cut, Sean has commented that “[it is] the centrepiece of the album, the 5th act of our play. She is a story found in a magazine and a real person. A tale of right place, wrong time. Something to dance to.”

You can check out the poster for ‘Emily G’ and watch its video below.

Courting share new single 'Emily G' from forthcoming album 'New Last Name'

What’s more, Courting have also announced a string of UK and EU tour dates for Spring next year - tickets are on sale now, and you can catch them live at the following venues:

FEBRUARY 2024
6 Cambridge, Portland Arms
7 Brighton, CHALK
8 Reading, Facebar
9 London, Dingwalls
10 Birmingham, The Rainbow
12 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
13 Nottingham, The Bodega
14 Manchester, YES
16 Glasgow, King Tuts
17 Edinburgh, The Mash House
18 Newcastle, The Cluny
19 Sheffield, The Leadmill
20 Southampton, The Joiners
21 Norwich, Voodoo Daddy’s
22 Bristol, Exchange

MARCH 2024
27 Amsterdam, Paradiso
28 Brussels, Botanique

APRIL 2024
01 Paris, Point Ephemere
02 Lille, L’Aeronef
03 Rennes, L’Ubu
05 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
07 Porto, Auditorio CCOP
08 Lisbon, Musicbox
09 Madrid, Maravillas
10 Barcelona, Heliogabal
11 Nimes, Paloma
15 Berlin, Schokoladen
16 Hamburg, Molotow
17 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn

