Courting return with news of their sophomore album ‘New Last Name’
To mark the news, they’ve shared a new single and details of an upcoming tour.
Liverpool quartet Courting have today unveiled news of their anticipated sophomore album; entitled ‘New Last Name’, it’s set for release on 26th January 2024 via Lower Third Records. With Gary and Ryan Jarman of The Cribs assuming production duties on the LP, it promises to continue pushing the already considerable scope introduced by the four-piece on their 2022 debut ‘Guitar Music’.
Explaining the ambitious concept behind ‘New Last Name’, frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill has shared that “it’s a theatrical play within an album. There’s a lot going on. It can be simply enjoyed as an album, but there are characters, acts, stage directions etc. The listeners can decide on the narrative themselves, but we want them to get lost in it.”
To celebrate the annoucement, Courting have released ‘Throw’, a new pop-punk tinged single that functions as the first act in the album’s play. “We wanted to write a song with a plot twist, a song that could be described as “an epic”, Sean has commented of the track. “Lamenting a past love, our protagonist returns to “the city”, and remembers, misremembers, and forgets just about everything that has happened beforehand. Drawing a blank, they pray to be wished away to a simpler time.”
Watch the official video for ‘Throw’ below.
Additionally, the band have also shared details of a Spring 2024 headline tour, which will see them bring their renowned live show to cities across the UK and Europe. Find out more about where and when they’ll be stopping off here:
FEBRUARY 2024
6 Cambridge, Portland Arms
7 Brighton, CHALK
8 Reading, Facebar
9 London, Dingwalls
10 Birmingham, The Rainbow
12 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
13 Nottingham, The Bodega
14 Manchester, YES
16 Glasgow, King Tuts
17 Edinburgh, The Mash House
18 Newcastle, The Cluny
19 Sheffield, The Leadmill
20 Southampton, The Joiners
21 Norwich, Voodoo Daddy’s
22 Bristol, Exchange
MARCH 2024
27 Amsterdam, Paradiso
28 Brussels, Botanique
APRIL 2024
01 Paris, Point Ephemere
02 Lille, L’Aeronef
03 Rennes, L’Ubu
05 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
07 Porto, Auditorio CCOP
08 Lisbon, Musicbox
09 Madrid, Maravillas
10 Barcelona, Heliogabal
11 Nimes, Paloma
15 Berlin, Schokoladen
16 Hamburg, Molotow
17 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
