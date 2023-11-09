Courting return with news of their sophomore album ‘New Last Name

Liverpool quartet Courting have today unveiled news of their anticipated sophomore album; entitled ‘New Last Name’, it’s set for release on 26th January 2024 via Lower Third Records. With Gary and Ryan Jarman of The Cribs assuming production duties on the LP, it promises to continue pushing the already considerable scope introduced by the four-piece on their 2022 debut ‘Guitar Music’.

Explaining the ambitious concept behind ‘New Last Name’, frontman Sean Murphy O’Neill has shared that “it’s a theatrical play within an album. There’s a lot going on. It can be simply enjoyed as an album, but there are characters, acts, stage directions etc. The listeners can decide on the narrative themselves, but we want them to get lost in it.”

To celebrate the annoucement, Courting have released ‘Throw’, a new pop-punk tinged single that functions as the first act in the album’s play. “We wanted to write a song with a plot twist, a song that could be described as “an epic”, Sean has commented of the track. “Lamenting a past love, our protagonist returns to “the city”, and remembers, misremembers, and forgets just about everything that has happened beforehand. Drawing a blank, they pray to be wished away to a simpler time.”

Watch the official video for ‘Throw’ below.

