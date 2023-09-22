News

Creeper share synth-laden new single ‘Black Heaven

They’ll be heading out on their ‘Sacred Blasphemy’ headline tour in November.

22nd September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Leading up to the release of their third LP ‘Sanguivore’ on Friday 13th October, Creeper have today dropped their latest song - the swaggering, 80s-influenced ‘Black Heaven’. Based around an important moment between the album’s central characters, Spook and Mercy, William Von Ghould has explained that ‘Black Heaven’ allows Creeper “to show a new side to the band and sees us experimenting with electronic elements properly for the first time. Taking influence from Depeche Mode and New Order, we try to push the boundaries of our sound out further than they’ve been before.”

Read DIY’s five star review of their 2022 album ‘Loud Without Noise’ here, and watch the official visualiser for ‘Black Heaven’ below.

Play Video

This autumn, Creeper will also be kicking off their Sacred Blasphemy tour in support of ‘Sanguivore’’s release, including an additional matinee show at London’s Lafayette (added due to demand). You can get tickets here, and catch Creeper live on the following dates:

OCTOBER
15 London, Lafayette (matinee)
15 London, Lafayette (evening, sold out)

NOVEMBER
05 Bristol, O2 Academy
06 Glasgow, Clyde Room
08 Nottingham, Rock City
09 Manchester, Academy
10 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

