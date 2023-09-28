News

Debby Friday releases new single ‘let u in

It follows her debut album, ‘GOOD LUCK’, which arrived earlier this year.

Photo: Stella Gigliotti

28th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

‘let u in’ is the latest cut from Debby Friday, a pacey drum ‘n’ bass influenced number that acts as a follow up to her Polaris Music Prize-winning, debut LP ‘GOOD LUCK’. She’s set to resume her international tour in support of the record this autumn, and will visit cities across the UK, Europe, and North America:

OCTOBER
27 Chicago, IL, Sanctum at Thalia Hall

NOVEMBER
03 Manchester, Homobloc at YES Pink Room
04 Brighton, Mutations Festival
07 Oslo, BLA
08 Copenhagen, Rust
09 Stockholm, Brooklyn Bar
10 London, Third Man Records
11 London, Pitchfork London
15 Brussels, Fifty Lab

DECEMBER
13 Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground
14 Montréal, QC, Le Ritz

Watch the official visualiser for ‘let u in’ here:

