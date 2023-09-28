Debby Friday releases new single ‘let u in

‘let u in’ is the latest cut from Debby Friday, a pacey drum ‘n’ bass influenced number that acts as a follow up to her Polaris Music Prize-winning, debut LP ‘GOOD LUCK’. She’s set to resume her international tour in support of the record this autumn, and will visit cities across the UK, Europe, and North America:

OCTOBER

27 Chicago, IL, Sanctum at Thalia Hall

NOVEMBER

03 Manchester, Homobloc at YES Pink Room

04 Brighton, Mutations Festival

07 Oslo, BLA

08 Copenhagen, Rust

09 Stockholm, Brooklyn Bar

10 London, Third Man Records

11 London, Pitchfork London

15 Brussels, Fifty Lab

DECEMBER

13 Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground

14 Montréal, QC, Le Ritz

Watch the official visualiser for ‘let u in’ here: