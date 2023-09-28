News
Debby Friday releases new single ‘let u in’
It follows her debut album, ‘GOOD LUCK’, which arrived earlier this year.
‘let u in’ is the latest cut from Debby Friday, a pacey drum ‘n’ bass influenced number that acts as a follow up to her Polaris Music Prize-winning, debut LP ‘GOOD LUCK’. She’s set to resume her international tour in support of the record this autumn, and will visit cities across the UK, Europe, and North America:
OCTOBER
27 Chicago, IL, Sanctum at Thalia Hall
NOVEMBER
03 Manchester, Homobloc at YES Pink Room
04 Brighton, Mutations Festival
07 Oslo, BLA
08 Copenhagen, Rust
09 Stockholm, Brooklyn Bar
10 London, Third Man Records
11 London, Pitchfork London
15 Brussels, Fifty Lab
DECEMBER
13 Toronto, ON, Velvet Underground
14 Montréal, QC, Le Ritz
Watch the official visualiser for ‘let u in’ here:
Read More
DEBBY FRIDAY releases Boy Harsher remix of ‘HOT LOVE’
The Toronto musician will also drop a short film on 28th April
27th April 2023, 12:00am
Debby Friday reveals video for ‘What A Man’
It follows the release of her debut album ‘GOOD LUCK’.
28th March 2023, 12:00am
Debby Friday - GOOD LUCK
4 Stars
Barely a misplaced beat throughout.
24th March 2023, 12:00am
Debby Friday shares new single ‘Hot Love’
The track features on her forthcoming album ‘GOOD LUCK’.
2nd March 2023, 12:00am
