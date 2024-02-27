News
DIIV team up with Fred Durst to fake SNL performance for ‘Brown Paper Bag’ video
The quartet recently announced their incoming fourth album ‘Frog In Boiling Water’.
Following the recent news that DIIV’s next LP ‘Frog In Boiling Water’ will hit shelves on 24th May (via Fantasy Records), the New York band have now shared a performance video for new single ‘Brown Paper Bag’, featuring none other than Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst.
Having been teased as an appearance on Saturday Night Live - a stunt which apparently convinced many fans that DIIV would actually be on the show - the video sees Durst introduce the band’s performance, which is then followed by a fake advert for the insidious-sounding company ‘Soul-net’…
Watch the ‘Brown Paper Bag’ video here:
What’s more, DIIV are also hitting the road next month with bdrmm for a run of European and UK tour dates. Check out their 2024 live schedule - including a whole host of newly-announced North American shows - below.
MARCH 2024
05 Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg
06 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
07 Hamburg, Mojo Club
08 Berlin, Huxley’s Neue Welt
09 Geneva, Post Tenebras Rock (PTR), L’Usine
10 Paris, Le Trianon
12 London, O2 Kentish Town Forum
13 Manchester, New Century
14 Dublin, Vicar Street
JUNE 2024
06 Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst
07 San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom
08 Roseville, CA, Goldfield Trading Post
10 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
12 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
13 Boise, ID, Treefort Music Hall
14 Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Hall
16 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
18 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
19 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
20 San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theater
21 Austin, TX, Emo’s
23 El Paso, TX, The Lowbrow Palace
24 Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater
25 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
27 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
29 Los Angeles, CA, Wiltern Theatre
JULY 2024
15 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
16 Washington, DC, Howard Theatre
17 Richmond, VA, The National
19 Charleston, SC, The Music Farm
20 Orlando, FL, House of Blues
21 Miami, FL, The Ground
23 Tampa, FL, The Orpheum
25 Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
27 Milwaukee, WI, Turner Hall Ballroom
28 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
30 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
31 Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre
AUGUST 2024
02 Toronto, ON, The Concert Hall
04 Montreal, QC, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
05 Boston, MA, Royale
07 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount
Records, etc at
DIIV - Sometime / Human / Geist (Vinyl 7 - brown)
DIIV - Oshin - 10th Anniversary Reissue (Vinyl LP - blue)
DIIV - Live at the Murmrr Theatre (Vinyl LP - brown)
DIIV - Is The Is Are (Cd)
DIIV - Is The Is Are (Vinyl LP - black)
DIIV - Deceiver (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
DIIV lull Kentish Town Forum into their breezy soundscapes
The band continue to drift along in their own hazy dream factory.
3rd February 2020, 12:00am
DIIV offer up mesmerising new clip for ‘The Spark’
The band's new video lands ahead of their upcoming UK tour, which kicks off next month.
9th January 2020, 12:00am
DIIV release ‘Skin Game’ video
The quartet have shared the woozy new vid from latest album 'Deceiver'.
4th December 2019, 12:00am
Deep DIIV
Over the last chequered decade, Cole Smith and his band have weathered all kinds of personal and public storms. With ‘Deceiver’ they're finally addressing those issues and emerging out the other side.
14th October 2019, 12:00am
