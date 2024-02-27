DIIV team up with Fred Durst to fake SNL performance for ‘Brown Paper Bag’ video

Following the recent news that DIIV’s next LP ‘Frog In Boiling Water’ will hit shelves on 24th May (via Fantasy Records), the New York band have now shared a performance video for new single ‘Brown Paper Bag’, featuring none other than Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst.

Having been teased as an appearance on Saturday Night Live - a stunt which apparently convinced many fans that DIIV would actually be on the show - the video sees Durst introduce the band’s performance, which is then followed by a fake advert for the insidious-sounding company ‘Soul-net’…

Watch the ‘Brown Paper Bag’ video here: