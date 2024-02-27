News

DIIV team up with Fred Durst to fake SNL performance for ‘Brown Paper Bag’ video

The quartet recently announced their incoming fourth album ‘Frog In Boiling Water’.

Photo: Shervin Lainez

27th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

DIIV, News, Listen, , Watch

Following the recent news that DIIV’s next LP ‘Frog In Boiling Water’ will hit shelves on 24th May (via Fantasy Records), the New York band have now shared a performance video for new single ‘Brown Paper Bag’, featuring none other than Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst.

Having been teased as an appearance on Saturday Night Live - a stunt which apparently convinced many fans that DIIV would actually be on the show - the video sees Durst introduce the band’s performance, which is then followed by a fake advert for the insidious-sounding company ‘Soul-net’…

Watch the ‘Brown Paper Bag’ video here:

Play Video

What’s more, DIIV are also hitting the road next month with bdrmm for a run of European and UK tour dates. Check out their 2024 live schedule - including a whole host of newly-announced North American shows - below.

MARCH 2024
05 Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg
06 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
07 Hamburg, Mojo Club
08 Berlin, Huxley’s Neue Welt
09 Geneva, Post Tenebras Rock (PTR), L’Usine
10 Paris, Le Trianon
12 London, O2 Kentish Town Forum
13 Manchester, New Century
14 Dublin, Vicar Street

JUNE 2024
06 Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst
07 San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom
08 Roseville, CA, Goldfield Trading Post
10 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
12 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
13 Boise, ID, Treefort Music Hall
14 Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Hall
16 Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
18 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
19 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
20 San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theater
21 Austin, TX, Emo’s
23 El Paso, TX, The Lowbrow Palace
24 Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater
25 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
27 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
29 Los Angeles, CA, Wiltern Theatre

JULY 2024
15 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
16 Washington, DC, Howard Theatre
17 Richmond, VA, The National
19 Charleston, SC, The Music Farm
20 Orlando, FL, House of Blues
21 Miami, FL, The Ground
23 Tampa, FL, The Orpheum
25 Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
27 Milwaukee, WI, Turner Hall Ballroom
28 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
30 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
31 Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

AUGUST 2024
02 Toronto, ON, The Concert Hall
04 Montreal, QC, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
05 Boston, MA, Royale
07 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

Get tickets to watch DIIV live now.

Tags: DIIV, News, Listen, , Watch

DIIV Tickets

O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

New Century, Manchester

Latest News

Sega Bodega unveils atmospheric video for new single ‘Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’

Sega Bodega unveils atmospheric video for new single Set Me Free, I’m An Animal’

HighSchool announce sophomore EP ‘Accelerator’

HighSchool announce sophomore EP Accelerator’

Panic Shack and Plantoid to play Son Estrella Galicia’s day out in Brighton

Panic Shack and Plantoid to play Son Estrella Galicias day out in Brighton

Kaytranada confirmed as next All Points East headliner

Kaytranada confirmed as next All Points East headliner

Balming Tiger line up new shows in London and Paris

Balming Tiger line up new shows in London and Paris

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Interview

Deep DIIV

Deep DIIV

Over the last chequered decade, Cole Smith and his band have weathered all kinds of personal and public storms. With ‘Deceiver’ they're finally addressing those issues and emerging out the other side.

14th October 2019, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY