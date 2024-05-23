DIY partners with Super Bock for Bristol leg of Dot To Dot Festival 2024

Dot To Dot is always a guaranteed way to kick-start festival season in earnest, and this year is no different - over two days in Bristol (Saturday 25th May) and Nottingham (Sunday 26th May), punters will be treated to sets from the likes of Jockstrap, Wunderhorse, The Magic Gang, Antony Szmierek, and many more.

And DIY are thrilled to be joining the fun in Bristol this year by teaming up with Super Bock to bring crowds a festival experience not quite like any other, offering festival-goers the chance to hop on the special Super Bock shuttle bus to travel from venue to venue.

What’s more, attendees will also be able to grab a refreshingly cold Super Bock beer and enjoy some stellar live music while onboard, with intimate performances from Hovvdy and Runner (both 4pm), and Mali Velasquez and Trout (both 8pm).

Watch this space for more info on the bus route and performance locations, and get ready to jump aboard for these special shows!