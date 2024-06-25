News
Bright Eyes’ tenth album ‘Five Dice, All Threes’ is arriving this year
The trio have also shared its first single and announced a new run of UK and EU live dates.
Beloved Omaha trio Bright Eyes have unveiled details of their tenth studio album, ‘Five Dices, All Threes’, which is set to feature guest performances from longtime friends of the band Cat Power, The National’s Matt Berninger, and The So So Glos’ Alex Orange Drink.
Slated for release on 20th September via Dead Oceans, the new LP has been described in a press release as “as confessional and unguarded as [Bright Eyes] have sounded in years”, and will act as a follow up to their 2020 release ‘Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was’.
Our first taste of what to expect from the full record comes in the form of anthemic lead single ‘Bells and Whistles’, which the band’s Conor Oberst has said “is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time, but eventually end up forming your destiny. And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.”
You can watch the video for ‘Bells and Whistles’ and find the tracklist for ‘Five Dices, All Threes’ below.
Tracklist:
1. Five Dice
2. Bells and Whistles
3. El Capitan
4. Bas Jan Ader
5. Tiny Suicides
6. All Threes (featuring Cat Power)
7. Rainbow Overpass (featuring Alex Orange Drink)
8. Hate
9. Real Feel 105°
10. Spun Out
11. Trains Still Run On Time
12. The Time I Have Left (featuring Matt Berninger)
13. Tin Soldier Boy
You can catch Bright Eyes on tour in the UK and Europe this Autumn on the following dates:
NOVEMBER 2024
10 Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall
11 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
12 Nijmegen, Doornroosje
13 Ghent, Ha Concerts
14 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
15 Berlin, Tempodrom
16 Weissenhauser Strand, Rolling Stone Beach
18 Stockholm, Fållan
19 Oslo, Parkteatret
Records, etc at
Bright Eyes - The People's Key (Vinyl LP - orange)
Bright Eyes - The People's Key (Cd)
Bright Eyes - Noise Floor (Rarities: 1998-2005): A Companion (Vinyl LP - gold)
Bright Eyes - Noise Floor (Rarities: 1998-2005) (Vinyl LP - yellow)
Bright Eyes - LIFTED or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground: A Companion (Vinyl LP - gold)
Bright Eyes - Lifted Or The Story Is In The Soil Keep Your Ear To The Ground (Cd)
Read More
Bright Eyes announce Spring US tour
The band have announced extra shows before their performance at Corona Capital Guadalajara.
13th February 2023, 12:00am
DIY’s Albums of 2020
From incendiary debuts, through to unexpected returns, here are DIY’s favourite albums from across the past twelve months.
15th December 2020, 12:00am
Bright Eyes unveil new track ‘Miracle Of Life’
With all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.
28th October 2020, 12:00am
We’ll Meet At The End Of The World: Bright Eyes
Not exactly strangers to the idea of dystopian prophecies when the Omaha trio reunited to complete their long-awaited tenth album, no one could’ve imagined the new version of the world that lay ahead.
28th August 2020, 12:00am
Popular right now
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.