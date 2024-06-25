MJ Lenderman to release new album ‘Manning Fireworks’ this Autumn

North Carolina’s MJ Lenderman has announced that his next studio album ‘Manning Fireworks’ will be released on 6th September via ANTI-, acting as the follow up to his 2022 solo breakthrough ‘Boat Songs’ and last year’s live album ‘And The Wind (Live and Loose!)’.

To mark the announcement, MJ (aka Jake Lenderman) has also shared the LP’s lead single ‘She’s Leaving You’, which paints a picture of the characters involved in the fallout from a midlife crisis-induced cheating scandal. Check out the track’s accompanying video - directed by Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum - here: