News

MJ Lenderman to release new album ‘Manning Fireworks’ this Autumn

It’ll act as a follow up to the Wednesday guitarist’s 2022 breakout LP, ‘Boat Songs’.

Photo: Karly Hartzman

25th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

MJ Lenderman, News, Listen

North Carolina’s MJ Lenderman has announced that his next studio album ‘Manning Fireworks’ will be released on 6th September via ANTI-, acting as the follow up to his 2022 solo breakthrough ‘Boat Songs’ and last year’s live album ‘And The Wind (Live and Loose!)’.

To mark the announcement, MJ (aka Jake Lenderman) has also shared the LP’s lead single ‘She’s Leaving You’, which paints a picture of the characters involved in the fallout from a midlife crisis-induced cheating scandal. Check out the track’s accompanying video - directed by Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum - here: 

Play Video

The Wednesday guitarist - who has also recently collaborated with Waxahatchee on her latest, ‘Tigers Blood’ - has additionally announced a run of UK and EU live dates for the end of the year; find out where you can catch him perform below.

MJ Lenderman 2024 UK and EU tour:

NOVEMBER  2024
11 Berlin, Privatclub
12 Hamburg, Hafenklang
14 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
15 Brussels, Botanique Witloof Bar
16 Paris, Point Ephemere
18 London, The Garage
19 London, The Garage (sold out)
21 Manchester, YES Pink Room
22 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
23 Dublin, Workman’s Club

‘Manning Fireworks’ tracklist:
1. Manning Fireworks
2. Joker Lips
3. Rudolph
4. Wristwatch
5. She’s Leaving You
6. Rip Torn
7. You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In
8. On My Knees
9. Bark At The Moon

Get tickets to watch MJ Lenderman live now.

Tags: MJ Lenderman, News, Listen

MJ Lenderman Tickets

YES (The Pink Room), Manchester

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Latest News

Bright Eyes’ tenth album ‘Five Dice, All Threes’ is arriving this year

Bright Eyes’ tenth album Five Dice, All Threes’ is arriving this year

Bloc Party drop surprise new single ‘Flirting Again’

Bloc Party drop surprise new single Flirting Again’

Sarah Kinsley shares details of forthcoming debut album ‘Escaper’

Sarah Kinsley shares details of forthcoming debut album Escaper’

Kim Gordon shares video for new single ‘ECRP’, directed by daughter Coco Gordon Moore

Kim Gordon shares video for new single ECRP’, directed by daughter Coco Gordon Moore

The Waeve announce details of sophomore album ‘City Lights’ 

The Waeve announce details of sophomore album City Lights’ 

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY