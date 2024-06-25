News
MJ Lenderman to release new album ‘Manning Fireworks’ this Autumn
It’ll act as a follow up to the Wednesday guitarist’s 2022 breakout LP, ‘Boat Songs’.
North Carolina’s MJ Lenderman has announced that his next studio album ‘Manning Fireworks’ will be released on 6th September via ANTI-, acting as the follow up to his 2022 solo breakthrough ‘Boat Songs’ and last year’s live album ‘And The Wind (Live and Loose!)’.
To mark the announcement, MJ (aka Jake Lenderman) has also shared the LP’s lead single ‘She’s Leaving You’, which paints a picture of the characters involved in the fallout from a midlife crisis-induced cheating scandal. Check out the track’s accompanying video - directed by Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum - here:
The Wednesday guitarist - who has also recently collaborated with Waxahatchee on her latest, ‘Tigers Blood’ - has additionally announced a run of UK and EU live dates for the end of the year; find out where you can catch him perform below.
MJ Lenderman 2024 UK and EU tour:
NOVEMBER 2024
11 Berlin, Privatclub
12 Hamburg, Hafenklang
14 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
15 Brussels, Botanique Witloof Bar
16 Paris, Point Ephemere
18 London, The Garage
19 London, The Garage (sold out)
21 Manchester, YES Pink Room
22 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
23 Dublin, Workman’s Club
‘Manning Fireworks’ tracklist:
1. Manning Fireworks
2. Joker Lips
3. Rudolph
4. Wristwatch
5. She’s Leaving You
6. Rip Torn
7. You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In
8. On My Knees
9. Bark At The Moon
