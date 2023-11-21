News
Dora Jar returns with new track ‘Puppet’
The singer’s first new music of 2023 lands in the middle of her current tour supporting The 1975.
Californian singer Dora Jar has returned with her first new music of 2023, in the form of her new single ‘Puppet’.
The star - who has spent most of the past two months on the road supporting The 1975 on their North American tour - has followed up last year’s ‘comfortably in pain’ EP with the rousing, glam stomp of ‘Puppet’, which was written during a recent trip to Alaska.
“’Puppet’ came together earlier this year while I was off social media, in a remote part of Alaska,” she has said. “I wrote the lyrics in a cabin overlooking a river full of salmon who swim upstream in August to return to where they were born, lay their eggs and die. Being off the internet my awareness shifted away from how I was perceived online to a strong feeling that everything around me was alive, and aware. The wood of the cabin walls was watching me as I stared at them in search of patterns, and the guitars we passed around seemed to tell their own stories.”
Dora still has a handful of shows with The 1975 left over the next fortnight. Remind yourself of those dates, and listen to ‘Puppet’, below.
NOVEMBER
22 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
27 Boise, ID - Extramile Arena
29 Vancouver, Canada - Rogers Arena
DECEMBER
01 Portland, OR - Moda Center
02 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
