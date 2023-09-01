Dorian Electra shares new single ‘Puppet’

News

It’s another precursor to Dorian’s forthcoming album, ‘Fanfare’.

Following on from 2019’s ‘Flamboyant’ and 2020’s ‘My Agenda’, Dorian Electra’s pending third LP promises to continue building their fantastical world of boundary-pushing pop - at least, that’s if new track ‘Puppet’ is anything to go by. Playfully merging traditional musical influences (the intro samples Beethoven’s ‘Fur Elise’) with thoroughly contemporary touches, it explores notions of control via both its lyrics and accompanying video (which you can watch below).

Out on 6th October, ‘Fanfare’ will see Dorian considers themes of celebrity, idolatry, and pop culture, as well as how these concepts are manifested in heteronormative society. The album’s 13 tracks are entitled:

1. Symphony
2. Idolize
3. Freak Mode
4. Sodom & Gomorrah
5. Puppet
6. Manmade Horrors
7. Yes Man
8. anon
9. Phonies
10. Touch Grass
11. Lifetime
12. Warning Signs
13. Wanna Be a Star

