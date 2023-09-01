News
Dorian Electra shares new single ‘Puppet’
It’s another precursor to Dorian’s forthcoming album, ‘Fanfare’.
Following on from 2019’s ‘Flamboyant’ and 2020’s ‘My Agenda’, Dorian Electra’s pending third LP promises to continue building their fantastical world of boundary-pushing pop - at least, that’s if new track ‘Puppet’ is anything to go by. Playfully merging traditional musical influences (the intro samples Beethoven’s ‘Fur Elise’) with thoroughly contemporary touches, it explores notions of control via both its lyrics and accompanying video (which you can watch below).
Out on 6th October, ‘Fanfare’ will see Dorian considers themes of celebrity, idolatry, and pop culture, as well as how these concepts are manifested in heteronormative society. The album’s 13 tracks are entitled:
1. Symphony
2. Idolize
3. Freak Mode
4. Sodom & Gomorrah
5. Puppet
6. Manmade Horrors
7. Yes Man
8. anon
9. Phonies
10. Touch Grass
11. Lifetime
12. Warning Signs
13. Wanna Be a Star
Read More
Dorian Electra announces new album ‘Fanfare’
The star has also shared the latest cut to be taken from their forthcoming third album.
24th July 2023
Dorian Electra unveils new single ‘Sodom & Gomorrah’
It follows on from the recent release 'Freak Mode'.
2nd June 2023
Bree Runway, Rina Sawayama, Dorian Electra and more to feature on ‘Chromatica’ remix album
'Dawn of Chromatica' arrives later this week!
31st August 2021
Tracks: Dua Lipa, Rebecca Black, The Vaccines and more
Friday, friday, gotta get the best new music this week on Friday…
12th February 2021
Popular right now
Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.