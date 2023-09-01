Dorian Electra shares new single ‘Puppet’

Following on from 2019’s ‘Flamboyant’ and 2020’s ‘My Agenda’, Dorian Electra’s pending third LP promises to continue building their fantastical world of boundary-pushing pop - at least, that’s if new track ‘Puppet’ is anything to go by. Playfully merging traditional musical influences (the intro samples Beethoven’s ‘Fur Elise’) with thoroughly contemporary touches, it explores notions of control via both its lyrics and accompanying video (which you can watch below).

